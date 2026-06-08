It's Bob Johnstone’s OAM but the credit goes to wife Heather

Former Wonthaggi High School Principal and Wonthaggi Rotary Club stalwart, Bob Johnstone has been awarded an OAM in the King’s Birthday Honours List for service to education and the community.

Former Wonthaggi High School Principal and Wonthaggi Rotary Club stalwart, Bob Johnstone has been awarded an OAM in the King’s Birthday Honours List for service to education and the community.

MOST people wouldn’t know the pressures associated with being a secondary college principal, but someone who does know what it was like for former Wonthaggi High School Principal, Bob Johnstone, nominated him for a national award.

And on Monday this week, Mr Johnstone was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division “for service to the community, and to secondary education.”

But when contacted by the Sentinel-Times for comment, Bob Johnstone was at pains to ensure that his wife, Heather, in the first instance, then the remarkable people he worked with and also the person who nominated him (who will remain anonymous) deserved all the credit.

“Yes, I was a principal at several schools over a period of 17 years, and it can be difficult at times, but I had a lot of help and one of the main reasons why I was able to do what I did was because of the support I received from my wife, who brought up our four children.

“I came from a family where I had no other siblings, which was sad. I didn’t have another child in the home until our own children came along,” he said.

“So, just be sure you give my wife and the people I worked with all the credit.”

Born and raised in the Poowong district, the son of dairy farmers Norman and Enid Johnstone, Bob actually started his teaching career back at the school he attended as a teenager, the Korumburra High School, in the mid-1960s. Thereafter, he took postings at other Gippsland schools before landing his first principal’s job at Timboon in the state’s south-west, prior to his main placement, at Wonthaggi between 1985 and 1994.

“Coming from the Poowong, Korumburra and Ranceby area, we were given the idea that Wonthaggi was a mining town and that they might not be as well educated but the town and district produced many exceptional students and we were fortunate enough to have some dedicated and talented people to teach them,” said Bob.

Mr Johnstone continued in a variety of education and administration roles after his 10-year stint at Wonthaggi in a career which spanned almost 40 years in education, at the same time, getting involved in several community service organisations, principally Apex and Rotary.

Further details

Bob was born in Korumburra on September 13, 1943. He attended Poowong Primary School, Camberwell South Primary School, Korumburra Primary and then Korumburra High School. After completing his secondary education he accepted a teaching scholarship and commenced his studies at Melbourne Secondary Teachers College in 1962.

He completed a Science Degree at Melbourne University and later a Bachelor of Education. He was an avid, popular and talented sportsman who was able to balance his keen interests with his obvious focus on learning. Growing up in the country he also appreciated the importance of helping others in the community with “service beyond self” firmly etched in his character.

His can-do attitude was quickly recognised and lead to many important community projects achieved as he initially moved around the state in his employment and when he joined the Association of Apex in 1967. He first joined Apex in Korumburra, then Trafalgar, Orbost and Timboon. He played a leading role in the formation of the Poowong Apex Club and in 1984 was recognised with a well-deserved life membership of Apex. Working in a number of roles from president, secretary and treasurer and various director positions he made friends easily and was considered a great mentor, attracting many new volunteers into serving their community.

Bob worked in a number of schools in a variety of positions before finally settling in Wonthaggi in 1984, including Korumburra High, Newborough High, Orbost Secondary and Timboon along the way. He also found time to serve as president of the school council at Trafalgar Primary School. He was appointed Principal of Wonthaggi High School in 1984 and as such was involved in educational programs across the region, developing vital school improvement plans. He was an active leader of the Victorian Secondary Principals Association and was given the important task of bringing together the Wonthaggi High School and Technical School in a merger in 1987.

The Wonthaggi Secondary College was so formed and it has gone from strength to strength supported with new facilities and planned extended campus. A lot of this success has been the direct result of his incredible leadership and foresight.

Bob chaired and served on several regional boards including resources, and professional development and was the nominated principal representative on the Association of Councils of Post Primary Institutes in Victoria. In 1993 he was appointed a District Liaison Principal under a pilot program, establishing “Schools of the Future”, an initiative that was adopted across the State.

He loved this work, often contributing over 80 hours a week within a cluster of secondary and primary schools, his proven leadership a real driver for improvements in education across the Region. He became President of the Southern Secondary Principal’s group and provided much needed and valued support for those implementing these changes.

Unfortunately, Bob’s health took a turn for the worse and shortly after returning to his duties as a regional principal and consultant, at the age of 55 he was advised to retire after more than 36 years of wonderful service to education.

He has certainly left a legacy in his chosen field and he is well remembered for his fine leadership at such an important time. He remains very passionate about the importance of education and learning.

Rotary was his other passion, particularly at Wonthaggi where his service was recognised with a Paul Harris Fellow Award. He also served on the board of the Bass Coast Adult Learning Centre.

His achievements

His professional and community achievements include but are not limited to the following:

Community - Service Groups

Member, Probus Club of Wonthaggi/Inverloch, since 2002.

Member, Rotary Club of Wonthaggi, since 1986.

Former President, Rotary Club of Wonthaggi.

Paul Harris Fellow, Rotary Club of Wonthaggi.

Life Member, Wonthaggi Apex Group, 1984.

Former Executive Roles including

President, Secretary, Treasurer, Director, Wonthaggi Apex Group.

Member, Wonthaggi Apex Group, since 1967.

Education Teaching

Principal, Wonthaggi Secondary College, 1991-1994.

Principal, Wonthaggi High School, 1985-1990.

Principal, Timboon High School, 1982-1984.

Assistant Principal, Orbost High School, 1981.

Teacher and President, School Council, Trafalgar Primary School, 1978-1980.

Teacher, Newborough High School, 1973-1977.

Teacher, Korumburra High School, 1966-1972.

Education Other