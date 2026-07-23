Solid results and big cattle numbers at Leongatha Store Sale

Murray Grey cattle stood out at Thursday’s Leongatha Store Sale.

SELLERS chatting to Sentinel-Times at Thursday’s Leongatha Store Sale were happy with the prices, buyers bidding on a large yarding of 3,982 head.

Neil Darby of Alex Scott and Staff compared the prices to a fortnight ago, saying, “The cattle sold very well; probably some feeder steers might have been a shade dearer, and I’d say all other cattle were fully firm.”

“All feed lots were operating very well, so any feeder cattle met keen competition,” he said, with local buyers competing on lighter cattle to put back on plentiful grass.

Some of those locals sold larger steers on Thursday and bought lighter replacements.

Neil Darby of Alex Scott and Staff sells steers.

While there were plenty of black cattle available, Murray Grey heifers and steers from Pipe Grange Pastoral in Toongabbie made a striking contrast.

“We sold their brothers earlier and the heifers are just as good,” Dane Perczyk of Alex Scott and Staff said when introducing a pen of 20 Murray Grey heifers that averaged 445 kilos.

The striking cattle were by Lindsay Park bulls and were bought by Elders on behalf of the Hogan family of South Gippsland for $2,440 a head at $5.48 a kilo, and will be used as breeders.

Dane Perczyk of Alex Scott and Staff is pictured with Murray Grey heifers from Pipe Grange Pastoral in Toongabbie.

The brothers to which Mr Perczyk referred were weighed at 506 kilos, aged 17 months and also by Lindsay Park bulls, the 14 steers knocked down for $2,750 each, a little behind their sisters on a per kilo basis at $5.43, purchased by livestock buyer Steve Rennie to feed.

“They’ve been breeding them for a long time and they’ve always bought very good bulls,” Mr Darby said of the Pipe Grange Pastoral operators and their passion for Murray Grey cattle.

Desirae and Michael Hancock of Poowong were among Thursday’s happy sellers, Desirae a former Sentinel-Times journalist.

“It’s a lovely pen of calves,” auctioneer Mr Darby said of the Hancock’s 19 Never Ever accredited Angus steers that averaged 305 kilos and sold for $2,000 each at $6.55 a kilo, those cattle aged nine to 10 months, by Fernleigh bulls ‘Startrek’ and ‘Sundance’ and out of Banquet blood cows.

Mr Hancock said that fell in the expected price range and that it was the perfect time to get them off the property before they do too much damage to ground softened by so much recent rain.

The Hancocks also sold 20 Never Ever accredited Angus heifers, also aged nine to 10 months and by the same Fernleigh bulls, being out of Banquet blood cows.

Weighed at 301 kilos, the heifers went for $1,690 to Elders at $5.61 per kilo, again about what the Hancocks expected.

It’s the third year they have used Fernleigh bulls, which come from a Warragul stud.

“They get 60 cows in calf within five weeks,” Mr Hancock said of the bulls’ determined efforts, Ms Hancock adding that the bulls are calm, and well bred, each having a good frame.

“You’ll get 50 cents a kilo more because of the breeding,” Mr Hancock said.

Michael and Desirae Hancock were pleased with the prices their Angus steers and heifers brought.

Toora’s Frank Miller and his wife Petra got $1,800 a head for six Angus steers, describing Thursday’s market prices as “pretty hot”, those steers weighed at 302 kilos, $5.96 per kilo.

Those steers are aged 11-12 months, being by a Harris Farms bull.

Sentinel-Times asked his philosophy on breeding and raising cattle.

“Treat them nice, give them lots of fresh green grass, don’t overstock and have a good bull,” he said, adding that he aims for smaller calves for ease of birth.

He makes sure his first-calving cows are at least three years old, saying that avoids stress on the animals.

“It seems to work in our favour, and the best part about it is, we look after them so well we get twins quite often and the cows can support them; usually they say Angus cows can’t support twins but they can as long as you look after them; give them plenty of fodder and they’ll be okay,” Mr Miller said.

His rich black calves were noticeably calm, with Mr Miller saying he is retired and goes into the paddock every day, walks amongst them and talks to them.

“If they want to say hello, they come up towards me, if they want a different paddock they come and lick my hand,” he said, remarking, “They know where their bread is buttered.”

He conceded it’s hard to see his cattle leave the farm.

“Always the day before, my wife realises I’m on edge,” he said, but there are always new calves to look forward to.

It’s even harder for him to sell heifers, always hopeful they will be used for breeding rather than raised for meat.

The 10 heifers he sold on Thursday were weighed at 294 kilos and went for $1,500 a head at $5.10 per kilo, a price Mr Miller described as “fantastic”.