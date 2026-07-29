‘It’s complicated’: What’s stopping the release of Leongatha medical records

Six months on from the sudden closure of the Leongatha Healthcare, in January this year, there’s still no access to most of the medical records of up to 8000 patients of the former clinic.

More than six months on from the sudden closure of Leongatha Healthcare, in January this year, most of patient records of up to 8000 clients of the former clinic have still not been transferred to the patients' new doctors.

SIX months on from the sudden closure of the Leongatha Healthcare, in January this year, there’s still no access to most of the medical records of up to 8000 patients of the former clinic.

During an address to parliament in April this year, Monash MP Mary Aldred called the situation “absurd and unacceptable”.

It’s still absurd and unacceptable but the situation is no closer to being resolved.

Principal GP at the now defunct Leongatha Healthcare, Dr Chris Webster, isn’t returning the Sentinel-Times’ calls.

He is however talking to the Daily Mail and releasing the occasional TikTok video.

Speaking to the Daily Mail’s ‘The Trial Australia’ podcast, with excerpts published online by reporter Wayne Flower, Dr Webster spoke about how his business had been destroyed since he encountered triple murder Erin Patterson.

Dr Webster said that after giving media interviews following Patterson's conviction, he became the target of online criticism and complaints which ultimately led to sanctions by AHPRA, the Australian Health Professionals Regulation Agency and conditions being imposed on him and the operations of the clinic by the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners.

Part of the pile-on, he claimed, had included claims in the local newspaper that the closure of his clinic saw him withhold medical records of his patients.

The doctor vehemently denies the accusation, saying he offered to drive the computer server holding the records over to the owners of the new clinic operating in Leongatha, Rail Trail Medical.

“On May 12 or 13, an offer was put through my lawyer that the new clinic could have the old clinic's server, which contains the entirety of the patient medical records being discussed,” he is reported to have claimed in the Daily Mail.

“The offer was unconditional,” he said.

“There was no money requested for the server. I didn't want anyone in the community to be upset at the lack of access to their medical records any more.

“That offer was rejected by the new clinic because they didn't want to cover the costs of the IT support to get the server connected to their system,” he said.

Dr Webster claims the servers remained stored in a secure facility waiting to be collected.

“And they will remain there until somebody pulls their head out of their a***,” he is alleged to have said.

Dr Webster has also taken to TikTok to address the impasse over access to patient records.

Dr Webster has also released a TikTok video recently in which he criticises the efforts of local MP, Danny O’Brien, to intervene on behalf of the community to find a solution.

Dr Webster claims in the video to have sent an email to the government and also to the Practice Principal at Rail Trail Medical, Dr Cassie Zhou, on May 12, offering to handover the server containing the patient records.

“This doctor is a lovely human being, and I have nothing bad to say about her, but it is a fact that she did reject the offer. The reason state was money,” he claimed.

The Sentinel-Times put those issues to Rail Trail Medical last week and while they declined to comment on the record earlier this week, they have since issued the following statement, which has already been published online on the Leongatha Community Noticeboard headed ‘Access to Former Leongatha Healthcare Patient Records’

“Rail Trail Medical, the new doctors’ clinic in Leongatha, was asked for comment following remarks attributed to Leongatha Healthcare principal Dr Chris Webster in the Daily Mail last week.

“Rail Trail Medical shares the community’s deep concern that many former Leongatha Healthcare patients are still unable to access their medical records. We understand how distressing and frustrating this is, particularly when those records are needed for ongoing care and important clinical decisions.

“Since opening our doors in early March, Rail Trail Medical has followed the usual process for requesting the transfer of medical records when authorised by patients. However, despite submitting requests through the appropriate channels, we have not received any former Leongatha Healthcare medical records to date.

“Rail Trail Medical remains willing to assist with the records-access process wherever it is practical and appropriate to do so. We are committed to supporting continuity of care and helping our local community find a workable solution.

“Accepting a physical server is not as simple as it may sound. It would involve taking responsibility for a very large body of sensitive health information, responding to substantial numbers of requests from patients and organisations, maintaining secure IT systems, meeting privacy and regulatory requirements, and addressing any historical clinical or administrative matters that may be identified, such as incomplete handovers, unreviewed results or delayed follow-up.

“These responsibilities carry significant legal, clinical, operational and financial risks.

“For this reason, Rail Trail Medical cannot simply accept the server without proper due diligence, a clear legal framework, appropriate indemnity, secure technical arrangements, and adequate support.

“Taking responsibility for the records without these protections could create further risks for patients, our practice and the wider community.

“We are continuing to work with the Health Complaints Commissioner, government agencies and other relevant stakeholders to identify a safe, lawful and sustainable pathway.”

The statement from Rail Trail Medical was attributed to Dr Cassie Zhou, General Practitioner and Practice Owner on behalf of the Rail Trail Medical team.

Monash MP Mary Aldred, together with State MPs Danny O'Brien and Melina Bath, are keen to find a resolution to the patient records impasse.

Speaking about the impasse, Federal MP Mary Aldred said she understood Rail Trail Medical was working behind the scenes with authorities including the Health Complaints Commissioner.

“There are a range of complex and sensitive issues involved, and I’m working with my parliamentary colleagues Danny O’Brien and Melina Bath to find a way through with Rail Trail Medical Clinic in the best interests of patients,” Ms Aldred told the Sentinel-Times this week.

But still patients of Leongatha Healthcare wait, many still inconvenienced or worse by the ongoing lack of access to patient records.