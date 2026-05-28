Lucky escape on South Gippsland Highway

A Ford Ranger involved in an accident on the South Gippsland Highway ended up on its roof after being struck by another car.

FORTUNATELY, nobody was seriously injured in a two-car collision on the South Gippsland Highway near Barnes Road, Ruby on Thursday evening, quick-thinking community members bringing traffic to a stop after the incident before emergency services arrived and took control.

Leading Senior Constable Luke Sheahan of Mirboo North Police explained the two vehicles each contained a single occupant and were travelling in opposite directions.

“The vehicle that was travelling towards Korumburra has lost control and veered across into oncoming traffic and struck (a Ford Ranger) that’s rolled once,” he said.

The 57-year-old female driver of a silver Hyundai Elexio was taken to hospital for observation, the other driver uninjured.

A Hyundai Elexio remains on the South Gippsland Highway after Thursday’s crash.

Police will investigate the incident.

One side of the Highway remained closed for a considerable period.

Darren Hardacre of Ruby Fire Brigade cautioned members of the public to ensure their own safety at an accident scene when directing traffic, focusing on getting drivers to stop.

This scribe, along with many other drivers was brought to a halt by a community member waving a high visibility vest, a commendable action in wet conditions when further accidents may have occurred.