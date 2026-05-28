Buln Buln too strong for Poowong in Round 7 clash

Christian Dorian competes in the under 18s for Poowong. Photo: Jeff Tull.

POOWONG welcomed Buln Buln on Saturday in all grades football and netball on an overcast day with no breeze and a good crowd at a ground in good condition.

Poowong made three changes, bringing in Mitchell van’t Hof, Micah Williames and Ryan Knight, while Zac Gray was out with an ankle injury, Johnathan Wilson returned to the Under 18s and Josh Hall was injured.

Poowong won the toss and kicked to the Drouin Road end.

Play started with both sides moving the ball around before Buln Buln broke through and goaled, adding five more as they broke tackles and outpaced Poowong.

Campbell Sheedy finally got Poowong on the board and added another before quarter time, making it Buln Buln 6.2-38 to Poowong 2.0-12.

Poowong needed to stop Buln Buln’s run out of defence and limit their run from the bounce in the second quarter and to some extent did so, although Buln Buln still added 5.4 while Poowong failed to score, leading by 60 points at half time, 11.6-72 to 2.0-12.

Poowong were allowing Buln Buln out the back with players able to run into open goals and had to work hard to avoid a blowout in the second half.

They kept Buln Buln to five goals in the third quarter while adding two of their own from Aaron Damon and Mitch van’t Hof.

The last quarter was even with a goal each, Poowong’s coming from George Edwards.

Poowong held Buln Buln to six goals for the half while adding three themselves, a much better effort.

The final scores were Buln Buln 17.16-118 to Poowong 5.2-32, an 86 point win for the visitors.

Best players for Poowong were Mitch van’t Hof, Joel Norton, Alex Henshall, Aaron Damon, George Edwards and Thomas Kervin.

In the other games, Buln Buln won the Under 16s clash between second and third 9.4-58 to 6.6-42, the Under 18s went to Buln Buln 8.11-59 to Poowong 6.10-40 and the Reserves saw Buln Buln 13.17-95 defeat Poowong 5.5-35.

Netball was even in the early games with one goal margins in most matches while the Seniors finished in a 45 goal tie.

Poowong travel to Ellinbank next Saturday in all grades football and netball, with Thursday night meals on in the rooms.