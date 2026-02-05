Kilcunda trail runners shrug off conditions

The 10km race starts. A38_0526

By Andrew Paloczi



PUTTING it kindly, Sunday morning’s weather was invigorating but the nippy wind and largely overcast conditions couldn’t wipe smiles off faces as competitors in the Kilcunda Trail Running Festival crossed the finish line.



While many are striving to achieve their best, there’s an atmosphere of camaraderie, participants quick to congratulate others and share the joy of their achievements.



The old saying about red cars going faster appears to apply equally to red beards, with the first two men across the line in the 17km race both sporting a healthy crop of red whiskers, the pair wasting no time posing for a photo together.



Kyle Stanfield won that competition in 1:21:04 from Richard Vaughan in 1:21:26,

with Jake Reid almost three minutes further back in 1:24:25.



Women’s winner over 17km, Olivia Ghisoni wasn’t far behind the male places, finishing in 1:24:59, well ahead of Elena Claydon (1:37:26) and Monique Levin (1:41:41).



Jack Steele, not the now Melbourne footballer, was the fastest man over 21km with a time of 1:30:25, ahead of Sav Mavrofridis (1:31:00) who had Pearce Brezmen hot on his heels in 1:31:02.



Kate Avery was quickest of the women over the half-marathon distance, recording 1:33:50, well in front of Lauren Cockerell (1:39:35) and Courtney Ellis (1:45:50).



Dan Lawlor claimed the men’s honours in the 10km event, finishing in 41:56, Marcos Solly next in 44:30, then Mitch Whitham (46:20).



Katherine Hobson’s winning women’s time over that distance was 50:53, with Tilly Sandbach (54:33) and Georgia Mason (57:46) rounding out the places.



Bill Barry earned bragging rights in the men’s 5km run, crossing the finish line in 20:00 ahead of Zane Solly (21:02) and Tony Petersen (22:34).



Kristie Mellon took out the women’s 5km race in 25:50, Carly Heys next in 29:00 and Katie Swann third with 29:31.



While soft sand in spots posed a challenge for runners, it was surely worth it for Kilcunda’s spectacular scenery.



The day’s action was run by SingleTrack events, with great support for runners who had food and refreshments at the ready after crossing the finishing line, whether that be fresh fruit or a Wonthaggi Lions Club snag in bread.



A massage and medical attention were available, as was a coffee van for those in need of a caffeine hit.

