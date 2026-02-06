King Cowboy Santo Joma hungry for a fight

Santo Joma looking for another fight after his opponent withdrew from a scheduled bout in February at the Melbourne Pavilion. B01_0426

BASS COAST’S own King Cowboy Santo Joma is looking for a professional kick boxing match-up after his scheduled K1 bout in Melbourne was suddenly cancelled.



“It’s left me without a fight to put on a show,” said Santo.



With the Melbourne Pavilion match-up called off Santo’s coaching team is now looking for another opponent to take on the tenacious King Cowboy.



The 30-year-old father of four is fighting fit.



“Never felt better,” said Santo.



“He kicks like a mule,” according to kicking coach James Heenan from Heenan Taekwondo.



Tough and durable with the heart of a lion you can count on an action packed fight every time King Cowboy steps into the ring say fight commentators.



“A popular inclusion on premium kickboxing shows around the country.”

Denied the opportunity to fight in February Santo is now looking for another fixture.



“I hope to reschedule a fight sometime in the near future,” said Santo.



With five professional bouts under his belt for three wins and two losses against highly rated fighters, Wonthaggi’s K1 King is anxious to get back in the ring.



“I’ll find out in the next few weeks.”



One of Santo’s biggest fights was a five-round war against Kiwi Byron Pointon for the SCC South Pacific Light Heavyweight Title at the Iron Lion Promotions Spartans Cup Championship last year at the Pullman Hotel and Resort at Albert Park.



“I’m proud of what I have achieved,” said Santo.



“Being able to challenge myself and to show young people in Wonthaggi that they can do anything that they put their mind to.



“They feel they have to go to Melbourne but there are opportunities here.



“They can make their own opportunities,” said Santo.



“My whole point is to make a footprint and start a path so they can make a path of their own. There’s a lot of talent in Gippsland.”



A boxer for seven years Santo started his fight career at Bass Coast Boxing.



Founder of Coal Kings MMA Santo trains at the Wonthaggi Boxing Club. Santo has retained his amateur status in MMA but fights professionally in K1 and Muay Thai.



Admitting his style can be unpredictable Santo said he uses slick footwork and

different ways of fighting covering the four disciplines of Boxing, Grappling, Muay Thai and Kickboxing.



“The way I take on life is the key,” said Santo.



“I’m not going to sit around and wait for an opportunity.



“I’m going to make the opportunity happen by putting myself in the best position.”



MMA coach Brad Meldrum said Santo had a huge heart and loved a chat.



“He lights up the room.”



In the ring King Cowboy puts incredible pressure on his opponent.



According to Brad he’s an inside fighter with lots of body shots.



“Santo doesn’t do things that are easy.



“He’s been jumping in the ring with K1 titleholders and holding his own,” said Brad.



Kicking coach James said Santo doesn’t need help with his punching.



“He’s a natural.



“For K1 his kick game needs to be enhanced.”



“There’s always room for improvement,” said James.



“He might wear a cowboy hat, he might be a showman but don’t be fooled, he’s a humble, fast learning, resilient technician.”



Santo said he was grateful for the team around him.



“We’re showing the world; we’re making our own footprint.”

