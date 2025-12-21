Korumburra hallowed ground becomes ‘Summerfield Oval’

Among those celebrating the official naming of the Korumburra Recreation Reserve Oval as the ‘Summerfield Oval’ last Saturday were Korumburra Cricket Club President and Recreation Reserve President Glenn Barrett, LDCA President and former mayor Cr John Schelling, Neil Edwards, Ruth Howells Cobra’s partner, Darren Scott and Andrew Newton.

“WELL deserved”, “incredible commitment”, “wonderful tribute”, “beautiful compliment”, “a truly special human being” and “full credit to the club committee, members, and officials…”

With these words and many more like it, the cricket club and the Korumburra community have embraced the fitting gesture of naming the playing field at the Korumburra Recreation Reserve, in Richard Street, Korumburra after their greatest-ever player, administrator and character, the late Allen ‘Cobra’ Summerfield.

The ground was already synonymous with the great man. Now it’s officially “Summerfield Oval”.

The Korumburra Cricket Club and its supporters came together on Saturday, December 20 for a full day of activity starting with the A Grade Division Two 20-20 fixture against Kilcunda-Bass, continuing on to the ceremony for naming of the oval and then the excitement of the Helicopter Lotto Golf Ball Drop and the Christmas break-up that followed.

Club president Glenn Barrett opened proceedings, with Neil Edwards whose vision it was to name the oval after his great mate, Darren Scott and LDCA President, the former mayor John Schelling were among those to speak.

MC for the event Andrew Newton set the scene.

“We are here today to honour the great man Allen Victor Summerfield, better known as Cobra, by naming this oval after him, such a special place to him and most of you here today,” said Andrew.

“We are fortunate to have some very special people here today to speak about Cobra and his legacy so I will leave that part of the formalities up to them.

“As well as the stake holders here today, being the Korumburra Cricket Club and the Korumburra Reserve Committee, represented by their President Glenn Barrett, I would also like to acknowledge the Korumburra City Soccer Club, South Gippsland Umpires Association and the Korumburra Bena Football Netball Club who have also supported this initiative.

“Just to give you a little background on this project, this would not have happened if it was not for the driving force of Neil Edwards.”

“Neil had this vision a little over two years ago but it took a lot of effort to bring it to fruition.”

Mr Newton went on to thank the many people involved in the project including staff members at the shire who steered the application through the process, the South Gippsland Shire Council, in particular Councillors John Schelling, Bron Beach and Clare Williams, local business including the Middle Pub, Ryan Cruikshank from Jumbunna Engineering and Matt Gray from Gipp Signs who carried out the work at cost price.

Powder coaters Phil and Liam Miller at Tripple T Crash Repairs. The team of volunteer installers, Brendan Maskall, Larry Hall, Rooster, Smackeye, Eddie and Steve Reeves with his Excavator. And a lot of people in the background including Linda Jefferis, Joffa, Bob Newton, Andrew Robertson, Ken Myors and so many others were also thanked.

He also thanked local MP Danny O’Brien for being the first port of call when the idea was getting off the ground.

Now before we have the official ribbon cutting:

I'd like to now invite Cr John Schelling to say a few words

I'd now like to invite Mr Danny O'Brian who was our first port of call for this project and supported it all the way.

There after followed the exciting golf-ball drop from the helicopter won by Korumburra cricketer Peter Edwards with Cobra’s niece Brooke Jones second nearest the pin, followed by Lesley Turton and another of Allen’s nieces Mel Davidge. Fifth place was Scott Braithwaite.

So, it was a big, beautiful day for the club and by the end, most had forgotten that the 20-20 match went down to the wire with Korumburra missing out by a mere three runs in a late scramble for the prize.