Korumburra man charged with arson attack on local house

Bass Coast Crime Investigation Unit detectives have charged a 25-year-old man following a house fire in Korumburra on Sunday, February 8, 2026. He will appear in court on Monday, February 23.

The prominently located home, on the corner of Bena Road and Jumbunna Road Korumburra, was well alight in the early hours of Sunday, February 8 by the time fire fighters arrived.

It is alleged the prominently located house on the corner of Bena Road and Jumbunna Road was set alight at about 2.30am causing significant damage.

The Korumburra man was arrested after detectives executed a search warrant at his address on Friday, February 20.

He has been charged with numerous offences including criminal damage by fire (arson), burglary, theft and criminal damage.

He was remanded into custody to appear at the Korumburra Magistrates’ Court on Monday, February 23.

The Korumburra house was gutted by the allegedly deliberately-lit fire on February 8.

Three brigades attended

The Korumburra Fire Brigade reported at the time that “fortunately, no occupants were home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported”.

They attended the blaze in the early hours of Sunday morning, together with Ruby Fire Brigade and a member from Loch CFA Fire and Rescue Unit who responded “to a fully involved house fire”.

“Firefighters worked for some time to bring the fire under control, protect neighbouring properties, and extinguish remaining hot spots.”