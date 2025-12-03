Korumburra Police see red after brazen graffiti attack

VANDALS have sprayed red paint on the Korumburra Court House and neighbouring police station in a brazen bout of late-night criminal damage that has been caught on CCTV surveillance cameras outside the Korumburra Police Station.

This is how brazen graffiti vandals left the front of the Korumburra Police Station overnight on Tuesday night.

They’ve also left burnout marks on the police driveway and stolen the Korumburra Law Courts sign.

And, while one of the alleged perpetrators was wearing a balaclava, according to police, at the time he sprayed red paint on the front of the police station, police believe they will be able to identify the culprit.

“Our investigations are ongoing at this stage, but we believe the incidents (the burnout and the graffiti) are likely to be connected,” said a spokesman for the Korumburra Police.

The incidents are believed to have taken place overnight on Tuesday night.

Police say the graffiti damage is linked to an episode of burnouts on their front driveway.

The vandals also stole the Korumburra Law Courts sign as souvenir.

The vandals sprayed red paint on the night lights at the Korumburra Police Station.