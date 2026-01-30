Korumburra Rodeo a boon for locals and Show Society

Hugo and Nathan Hersey, Craig and Kate Grant and Ian and Jo Cash at the Korumburra Agricultural and Pastoral Society barbecue that helped raise funds for the running of the Showgrounds and provision of better facilities for those attending events there. A15_0426

FRIDAY’S Korumburra Pro Rodeo not only entertained locals and visitors but also raised funds to improve facilities for spectators at the town’s Showgrounds and help with maintenance and running costs there.

It broke a long absence of rodeo action in Korumburra.

Korumburra Agricultural & Pastoral (A&P) Society President Danial Robbins explained that while the organisation wasn’t running Friday’s event, with M5 Rodeo Promotions in charge of that, society members were still involved.

Those members ran car parking within the Showgrounds and a sausage sizzle, and M5 hired the venue from the A&P Society, with Danial outlining how money generated through those sources will help.

“We’ve got some new seating going around the oval and we’re in the process of

purchasing two mobile grandstands that will seat up to 40 people each,” he said, the grandstands being funded by the Society and through an external grant.

There are also hopes of revamping the exhibit shed.

With the annual power bill for the Showgrounds in the vicinity of $20,000, along with other costs, events that bring in funds are crucial.

Friday’s attendees saw competitors from all over Australia and overseas, with Charters Towers, Darwin and Germany represented.

“Feedback was awesome, with people saying it was great to have the rodeo back,” Mr Robbins said, remarking that the venue and M5 Promotions’ setup were praised.

He added that there were benefits for local businesses, with M5 reaching out to

service providers as diverse as water truck operators and electricians.

Mr Robbins expressed appreciation to South Gippsland Shire Council for working with the A&P Society to iron out parking issues after challenges arose during the recent Monster Truck event at the Showgrounds.

“The logistics of traffic worked really well,” he said of Friday, noting people followed signage not to park along the highway and that the highway gate is no longer open for events.

The Rodeo is one of a string of events being held at the venue early this year, with the Korumburra Show coming up on Friday February 13 and Saturday February 14, followed by horse competition on Sunday February 22.

The South Gippsland Garlic Festival is on Saturday February 28.