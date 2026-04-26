Korumburra’s own 8 OSU joins the Anzac Day service at Coleman Park

A large crowd for the Anzac Day morning service at The Cenotaph in Korumburra was joined by serving members of the Australian Defence Force’s 8 OSU (Operational Support Unit).

Members of 8 OSU (Operational Support Unit) which began as a reserve group in Korumburra gathered at The Cenotaph in Coleman Park for Anzac Day. B46_1726

SWELLED by serving members of the Australian Defence Force’s 8 OSU (Operational Support Unit) the Anzac Day service at Coleman Park in Korumburra honoured those who have served, and paid the ultimate sacrifice, and those who currently serve.

A large crowd attended the Anzac Day service in Korumburra’s Coleman Park to honour those who served and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. B40_1726

Gathered at The Cenotaph for the Anzac Day morning service the 8th Operational Support Unit (8 OSU) began as a reserve group in Korumburra during the 1960’s.

The 8 OSU acts as a direct-support specialist logistics unit for Recovery Troupe 3 providing maintenance and repair services for specialist army equipment and vehicles.

President of the Korumburra sub-branch of the RSL David Jackson hosted the Korumburra Anzac Day morning service at The Cenotaph in Coleman Park. B34_1726

President of the Korumburra sub-branch of the RSL David Jackson opened proceedings followed by a reading of the Anzac Requiem by McKillop Catholic College students Erin Dell (Vice-Captain), Rosie Witteveen and Owen Maskell (Captain).

Mary McKillop Catholic College students Erin Dell (Vice-Captain), Rosie Witteveen and Owen Maskell (Captain) read out the Anzac Requiem at the Anzac Day service in Korumburra’s Coleman Park. B32_1726

Gippsland South MP and Victorian Nationals Leader Danny O'Brien provided the key address noting how amazing and fantastic it was to have so many people at the service.

Gippsland South MP and Victorian Nationals Leader Danny O'Brien spoke at the Korumburra Anzac Day service in Coleman Park. B37_1726

According to Mr O’Brien 50,000 people attended the Dawn Service at The Shrine.

“Lest We Forget,” he said.

“If we have that amount of people every Anzac Day then we will not forget.”

Mr O’Brien thanked the Korumburra sub-branch of the RSL for putting in so many hours over the years to ensure we do not forget.

Special mention was made of the Woods family who lost four sons over two wars in Jordan, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Sandakan in Borneo.

“Two generations lost from Korumburra,” said Mr O’Brien.

“We thank all those who have served and paid the ultimate sacrifice and we thank all those who have turned out to ensure we will remember them.”

Secretary of the Korumburra sub-branch of the RSL Linda Shaw attended the service along with Korumburra’s last surviving WW2 veteran 99 year old Hugh Hendry who will celebrate his 100th birthday in December this year.

Korumburra’s last surviving WW2 veteran 99-year-old Hugh Hendry will celebrate his 100th birthday in December this year. B25_1726

Music was provided by the South Gippsland Concert Band conducted by Joel Plymin and Brian Hoskins, Mark and Kerry Tudor and Robin Simpson from the Serenity Singers performed Abide with Me.

Conductor for the South Gippsland Concert Band at the Anzac Day morning service in Korumburra’s Coleman Park was Joel Plymin. B35_1726

Bugler Mark Tudor provided a moving rendition of the Last Post.

Kath Moodie, Anne Hedt, Kate Harman and Greg Frank from the South Gippsland Concert Band performed at the Anzac Day morning service in Korumburra. B33_1726

Corporal Bret Maunder and Lieutenant J. Ng from the 8 OSU (Operational Support Unit) performed the traditional salute for the sounding of The Last Post.

Corporal Bret Maunder and Lieutenant J. Ng from the 8 OSU (Operational Support Unit) performed the traditional salute for the sounding of The Last Post at the Anzac Day morning service in Korumburra. B38_1726

Craftsman Brandon Choi lowered the Australian flag to half-mast.

Craftsman Brandon Choi lowered the Australian flag to half-mast during the Anzac Day service in Korumburra at The Cenotaph in Coleman Park. B39_1726

Laying of the wreaths included representatives from the Korumburra RSL, Australian Defence Forces, Cr Bron Beach South Gippsland Shire Council, Danny O’Brien MP, Victoria Police, CFA, Ambulance Victoria, Masonic Lodge, CWA, South Gippsland Legacy, Bayside Health Regional Care, Australian Red Cross, Korumburra Secondary College, Korumburra Primary School, St Joseph’s Primary School and Scouts.

Max, Micah, Mia, Bella and Ben Maunder joined their mother Heidi and father Corporal Maunder at the end of the service along with 8 OSU Captain Andrew De Lany.