Former Wonthaggi player strikes gold in NZ

Zachary Anstey prepares to serve during the tournament.

FORMER Wonthaggi and Leongatha player Zachary Anstey has returned from the 2026 New Zealand Veterans Open Championships with two gold medals and two silvers.



Anstey represented Victoria in the Over 30 Men’s A team at the tournament in Auckland from April 2 to 6.



He started playing table tennis at 16 after a friend introduced him to the Wonthaggi Table Tennis Association.



Anstey said playing with a group of similar-aged teammates had made the game enjoyable.



“What was really good was a group of us about the same age then, 15 to 18-year-olds who were all playing together,” he said.



“Playing with your friends is a great motivator, or even just improving together.”



He later trained with the Leongatha Table Tennis Association, picking up sessions at either club whenever he could find the time.



Anstey said regional practice opportunities were limited.



“It is really challenging to get time to practise in regional areas, but I would get as much practice as I could, whether it was at home for 20 minutes a day with my dad and brother,” he said.



“There are also fewer opportunities to practise in regional clubs, whereas in Melbourne there is more than one club in your area that you can choose from.”



After moving to Melbourne for university, Anstey joined the Coburg club and now plays for LOOPS Table Tennis in the Sunshine Table Tennis Association competition, where he has won the Club Championships for four consecutive years.



He said regional clubs had begun collaborating more in recent years, opening stronger pathways for younger players.



“It is really great to see that some regional clubs are starting to share their resources a little bit and to collaborate,” he said.



“More collaborations for small clubs means more opportunities for local players to improve.”



Anstey has returned to Leongatha to run coaching sessions while continuing to compete.



“Coaching is super rewarding to teach not just younger players, but to pass my knowledge on to new and older players,” he said.



“It feels great to be able to help them improve or to give an opportunity to go further with their game.



“I’m proud to have achieved what I have as someone who came from a regional area and am very fortunate for the support that I have received.”



Reflecting on his New Zealand campaign, Anstey said the chance to face top international players had been a highlight.



“The experience was a bit daunting, but it was mainly exciting because I was able to play against new players,” he said.



“There was one player who was an Olympian, and being able to play against that person and see that I wasn’t that far off felt really good.”