Planned burns to blanket Gippsland in smoke as autumn window opens

Forest Fire Management Victoria has 97 planned burns covering 81,000 hectares prepared across state forests, parks and reserves this week.

Forest Fire Management Victoria is preparing extensive planned burning operations across 81,000 hectares this autumn.

Residents across South Gippsland and Bass Coast can expect smoke in the air in coming weeks as fire agencies ramp up planned burning across the Gippsland region.

Forest Fire Management Victoria has 97 planned burns covering 81,000 hectares prepared and ready for ignition across the region this autumn with priority burns targeting state forests, parks and reserves.

Communities may also see smoke from private burn-offs, agricultural burns and wood heaters as calm autumn conditions settle across much of Victoria.

While conditions are ideal for burning, weather patterns may cause smoke to linger overnight and through to early morning on some days.

FFMVic chief fire officer Chris Hardman said it was crucial fire agencies took advantage of favourable conditions when they presented.

"Planned burning on public land is one of the tools FFMVic uses to keep Victoria safer from bushfires," Mr Hardman said.

"With the current favourable weather and forest conditions this week we are delivering as much planned burning as we can.

"Our climate is changing and that means finding the right days for safe and effective planned burning is becoming more challenging.

"Reducing dry vegetation such as grass, leaves, bark, shrubs and small fallen branches means fires are less intense and slower to spread, making it more likely that firefighters can keep bushfires small and contained before they pose a risk to communities."

This year will also see the reintroduction of low-intensity fire into areas affected by the 2019-20 bushfires, with several multi-year landscape mosaic burns planned for ignition.

CFA deputy chief officer Alen Slijepcevic said with fire restrictions lifting across most of the state, landholders starting to burn off on their properties should remain vigilant.

"Any burning activity must always have someone in attendance with enough water resources to monitor, contain and extinguish the burn safely and effectively," Mr Slijepcevic said.

"For greater awareness for emergency services and community members, burn-offs should be registered on the fire permits website, or if you wish to start your burn-off immediately, register by calling 1800 668 511."

Victoria's chief environmental scientist Jen Martin said Environment Protection Authority Victoria understood smoke from any source could cause health concerns.

"If you see or smell smoke outside, be prepared," Dr Martin said.

"Your nose is also an excellent smoke detector.

"If you can smell smoke, take the necessary precautions to protect your health."

South Gippsland and Bass Coast residents are likely to see and smell smoke from planned burns across the Strzelecki Ranges and in coastal bushland reserves in coming weeks.

The region contains significant tracts of native forest managed by FFMVic including the Tarwin River catchment area and reserves around Inverloch, Cape Paterson and Wonthaggi.

People with respiratory conditions or sensitivity to smoke are advised to close windows, keep medication accessible and limit outdoor activity when smoke is visible.

Mr Hardman encouraged Victorians to register for notifications of upcoming planned burns at the Planned Burns Victoria website.