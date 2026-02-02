Late start for Gippsland football and netball

THE Gippsland Football Netball League will dodge the Easter weekend, from April 3 to April 6, and open its 2026 season with a first round on Saturday, April 11. Leongatha will unfurl its two football premiership and two netball pennants when they host Moe at Parrot Park on Saturday, April 11.

Wonthaggi plays Morwell away.

One to make a note of is the Moe versus Wonthaggi fixture in Round 4 on Saturday, May 2 which will be staged at the Churchill ground due to major “Commonwealth Games” renovation works at the Ted Summerton Reserve set to be completed in late May.

The local derbies between Leongatha and Wonthaggi will come around on June 6 at Wonthaggi and August 15 at Leongatha.