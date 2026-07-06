Leo Argento embraces challenge of Leongatha Rotary Presidency

Leongatha Rotary Club Board members Mary Dortmans, Andrew Ross, Jol Dutton, Leo Argento, Andrew Debenham, David Leslie, Chris McDonald, Julie Jones and Graeme Heath at the recent Changeover event, with Michael Hogan and Nick Dudley absent.

LEO Argento is proud to become President of Leongatha Rotary Club for 2026/27, admitting it’s a daunting role that will take him out of his comfort zone, having assumed the position at the recent Changeover Dinner.

Seeing many past Presidents of the club, he remarked, “We all have one thing in common and that is the desire to change the world for the better, and what better way to change the world than through Rotary.”

Not believing in change for the sake of it, the new President will build on existing foundations but intends to increase the number of social events the club is involved in, boosting connection with the community and introducing Rotary to more people.

With this year’s International Rotary theme being to ‘create lasting impact’, Mr Argento said that is something the Leongatha Club has long done, an example being the establishment of the town’s first aged care facility, Woorayl Lodge in the early 1960s.

The club’s Art & Photography Show also continues to thrive after half a century.

Mr Argento said the club’s furniture and bookshop in Leongatha’s old Fire Station building is a relatively recent initiative that creates a lasting impact on the community by supplying quality used furniture at an affordable price.

The Koonwarra shelter and fossil display is another exciting project to look forward to this year.

Mr Argento acknowledged that for the club to achieve what it does takes hard work and a dedicated Board.

The Board for the new Financial Year is:

Leo Argento (President), Andrew Debenham (Immediate Past President), David Leslie (Secretary), Chris McDonald (Treasurer), Jol Dutton (Program), Julie Jones (Public Image and Relations and Community and Youth), Mary Dortmans (Community and Youth), Graeme Heath (Environment), Andrew Ross (International), Nick Dudley (Membership), and Michael Hogan (Executive Secretary and Club Administration).

Finishing his term as President, Andrew Debenham highlighted the club’s achievements of the last Financial Year, including distributing $90,000 for various worthy projects, plus committing to the Koonwarra shelter build.

The addition of a couple of new members, Bill Bennett and Paul Aston, and the introduction of a Friends of Rotary membership category are other positives.

Mr Debenham also highlighted the funding of another Sky Hydrant in East Timor, supporting medical research, international and regional projects and local community organisations, and the installation of a dishwasher and continued funding assistance for the weekly community lunch at St Peter’s Anglican Church.

During the Changeover event, personal achievements were acknowledged, with District Governor Nominee Murray Wilson presenting honors to three long-serving Rotarians.

Member Jol Dutton was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow, acknowledging his outstanding service to Rotary and the community.

John O’Connor received a Paul Harris Sapphire Pin recognising his dedication and service with Rotary over 38 years.

Gary Gardner was granted the inaugural Honorary Membership of the Rotary Club of Leongatha, recognising 52 years of selfless service to Rotary and the wider community, reflecting a lifetime of volunteer commitment, Garry acknowledging the wonderful support he received from his wife Pam throughout his time with Rotary.

Mr Debenham paid tribute to long-serving members of the club, Colin McKenzie-McHarg, and Col Byatt, both former Presidents of the club who passed away this year.

“Their wisdom and humour are remembered by all members that knew them,” he said.

Paul Harris Award winner Di O’Connor was also fondly remembered, with all the work she put into assisting Leongatha Rotary Club acknowledged.