Community spirit shines at Wonthaggi Acoustic Music Festival

Wonthaggi was alive over the weekend with the sound of acoustic strings, laughter, and stomping boots for the third annual Wonthaggi Acoustic Music (WAM) Festival.

Invy Horn Jam brought their signature high-energy brass and percussion style music to the WAM Festival with a roving street parade along McBride Avenue in Wonthaggi

THE Bass Coast was alive with the sound of acoustic strings, laughter, and stomping boots over the weekend as the third annual Wonthaggi Acoustic Music (WAM) Festival took over the town.

The three-day event solidified its reputation as a cornerstone of local folk and community traditions. The absolute highlight of the weekend was Saturday night’s high-energy bush dance, drawing an extraordinary crowd that proved acoustic music holds a truly universal appeal.

Festival organisers proudly noted that the damp winter weather was completely forgotten the moment the music started. Inside the main venue, the warmth of the community was palpable.

Looking across the hall, there were people of all ages, starting from one-year-old toddlers clapping along to the beat, up to grandparents sharing dances with their grandchildren. It was a beautiful reflection of WAM’s core mission to provide affordable, family-friendly live entertainment that bridges generational gaps.

Kicking off the spectacular Saturday evening program was the captivating regional act Wood and Water Music. The group set a beautiful, intimate mood for the night, weaving acoustic melodies that perfectly primed the gathering crowd. Taking to social media after their performance, the band expressed their gratitude to the festival and the enthusiastic attendees.

"Wow, thank you, WAM Wonthaggi Acoustic Music Festival, for having us last night!" Wood and Water Music shared. "We had such a lovely time setting the mood before the bush dance, and what a night it turned into. It was an absolute pleasure to open for the incredible Barbinora Band, who had everyone up and dancing after our set.”

As promised the Barbinora Band took the energy to a whole new level, leading a massive bush dance that saw the entire hall link arms, spin, and dust off their best bush-dancing footwear. The rhythmic calling and driving acoustic rhythms ensured that nobody stayed seated for long, effectively keeping the winter chill at bay.

The spectacular Saturday night lineup did not stop there. The 2026 festival secured a massive coup by presenting Victorian regional star and international performer Pete Denahy as the Saturday night headline act, supported by Pete, Rhiz and the Taggin’ Along Band.

Denahy, who has travelled from Yackandandah to the USA, Japan, and now Wonthaggi, delighted the crowd with his world-class musicianship. Renowned as Slim Dusty’s historic fiddle player, the five-time Golden Guitar winner showcased his signature blend of lyrical genius, multi-instrumental mastery, and quirky humour, leaving the audience in stitches between soulful folk numbers.

The festival kicked off on Friday with a spellbinding performance by the Lowland Highlander, setting a high standard for the days that followed. Over its three-day run, the event featured a vibrant street band, more than 12 distinct acoustic music performances, interactive singing workshops, and bustling local stalls.

Run entirely by dedicated volunteers and supported by the Bass Coast Shire Council, WAM has grown rapidly since its inaugural festival in 2024, which featured the internationally renowned, award-winning bluegrass musicians the Davidson Brothers.

After the Davidson Brothers made a popular return in 2025, the 2026 program stepped up yet again to deliver an outstanding lineup of local and guest artists, many of whom boast national and international touring credits.

By focusing on acoustic music as the heart of family and folk traditions WAM 2026 proved that community music is not just surviving in the Bass Coast it is actively thriving.