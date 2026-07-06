Sand dredging halted at Inverloch after mechanical failure

Sand dredging operations at Inverloch have been temporarily halted after a mechanical failure aboard the Kirra dredge.

The Kirra sand dredge has been towed to the Inverloch jetty for mechanical repairs. B30_2726 & B31_2726

SAND dredging operations at Inverloch have been temporarily halted following a mechanical failure aboard the Kirra dredge. The Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA), alongside lead contractor Hall Contracting, confirmed the breakdown today.

Officials stated that the unexpected pause in coastal works was caused by a leak in the dredge pump seal. "As the dredged material is coarse sand, we need to fix this before continuing," a DEECA spokesperson explained.

"Otherwise, it will quickly wear through the dredge pump."

Crew members attempted to resolve the technical issues on Sunday. However, they were unable to fix the leak while on the water. As a result, the Kirra dredge was brought back to the boat ramp area at Lija Lookout to undergo necessary repairs.

Hall Contracting hopes to resolve the mechanical issue within the next day or so and have the vessel back operating soon to minimise delays to the project.

While repair works take place, the front car parks at the Lija Lookout boat ramp have been closed off to ensure public safety. Visitors are urged to follow all posted signage and stay clear of the active works area.

Despite the closures, the main boat ramp, jetty, and remaining car parks remain fully open for public use. DEECA and Hall Contracting have apologised to the local community for the inconvenience and are working hard to rectify the issue as quickly as possible.

The pause only impacts the water-based machinery. In the meantime, land-based works on the beach continue uninterrupted. Crews are using heavy machinery to shape the dune system utilising the recently dredged sand.