Leongatha earth tremor at 9.31pm on Wednesday

DID you feel it? Geoscience Australia is reporting a small earth tremor at Leongatha timed at 9.31.32 on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

DID you feel it?

Geoscience Australia is reporting a small earth tremor (Micro Earthquake) at Leongatha timed at 9.31.32 on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

The mini-quake was recorded at a depth of 11km, near the end of Parr Street on the eastern side of town, measuring just 1.9 MLa on the Richter Scale.

It follows a major quake at Orange in NSW on Tuesday, April 14 measured at 4.5 MLa,

More to follow