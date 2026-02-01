Leongatha Healthcare: It’s more than a game

It's interesting that Bayside Health Regional, which took over management of local hospitals on January 1, should choose last Wednesday, January 28 as the day to post a message on its social media pages about Leongatha earning a place on ACRRM’s version of a Monopoly board.

The town of Leongatha and its doctors scored a place on the ACRRM’s version of the Monopoly board, called ‘Rural Medicine Australia’, alongside such far-flung towns as Kununurra, Albany, Cloncurry and Thursday Island but its popularity as a “red set” property may have taken a hit with players following the shock closure of Leongatha Healthcare.

THE Oxford English Dictionary defines ‘monopoly’ as “the exclusive possession or control of the trade in a commodity, product, or service…”

Maybe that was an issue for Leongatha Healthcare? Who knows?

But interesting though that Bayside Health Regional, which took over management of the Leongatha, Korumburra and Wonthaggi hospitals on January 1, should choose last Wednesday, January 28 as the day to post a message on its social media pages about Leongatha earning a place on the ACRRM’s version of the Monopoly board.

Alongside Swan Hill and Mildura in the ‘red’ property set, which featured ‘Strand’, ‘Fleet Street’ and ‘Trafalgar Square’ on the original English board, Leongatha is one of few regional towns across Australia to get a square of its own on the rural and remote medicine game board.

Others include Bourke, Temora and Cowra in the ‘green’ property set and the likes of Kununurra, Albany and Broome in the ‘yellow’.

However, the Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine’s (ACRRM) version of the ‘Rural Medicine Australia’ board has been on sale since October last year.

So, why now, if not to comment obliquely on the disastrous state of affairs at Leongatha Healthcare, which spectacularly closed its doors to as many as 8000 patients on Friday, January 16, or to attempt to underscore its importance on the medical landscape?

Perhaps it’s the fact that the Leongatha clinic didn’t operate in isolation of other health services in the area, as evidenced by the wide impact of its sudden closure.

“Leongatha, shaping the game of rural healthcare, some places are landmarks, others shape the game. Of all rural health services across Australia, Leongatha made the Monopoly board,” says Bayside Regional Health in its cryptic message while posting a photo of the medicine Monopoly board on Facebook and Instagram.

Bayside Health Regional posted this picture of the Rural Medicine Australia Monopoly board complete with detail of the 'Leongatha' doctors' property rent with one, two, three and four general practices and the cost of rent if a hospital was located on the site.

“The ACRRM Rural Medicine Monopoly board was created to recognise the real-world foundations of rural and remote healthcare. The places that support clinicians, sustain services, and deliver care where it is needed most. That’s why Leongatha is included,” said Bayside Health Regional.

“Developed with the Rural Doctors Association of Australia, this special edition reimagines Monopoly through the lens of rural medicine. Every property reflects contribution, capability, and commitment beyond metropolitan systems.

“Leongatha isn’t a stop along the way. It’s part of the structure. A small square on a board. A significant mark of respect in rural medicine.”

The Facebook and Insta posts by Bayside don’t appear in isolation on social media since the Leongatha Healthcare crisis blew up.

Dr Webster is depicted as superman in one of the Tik Tok video clips posted on his page.

In the absence of a proper explanation about what happened or regular updates on what happens next, social media has filled the void, with plenty of commentary by the “displaced” community but with the owner of Leongatha Healthcare, Dr Chris Webster, leading the charge.

A prolific contributor to Tic Tok, Dr Webster appears to be providing a running commentary on the key players in health management including an official of the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA), which sanctioned him following comments he made about Leongatha triple murderer Erin Patterson.

Others featured include officials of the Victorian Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP), local hospitals, some of his former employees at Leongatha Healthcare and even one depicting local MPs Danny O’Brien and Melina Bath allegedly making comments.

Attributed to him on Tik Tok appear to be a number of fake AI generated video contributions from a number of these officials.

Online discussion has been posted on Facebook pages such as the Leongatha Community Noticeboard.

“Has anyone got any word on obtaining medical records from Leongatha healthcare yet?” asked one contributor last Thursday afternoon, January 29.

As well as some helpful responses about access to medical records was this one:

“So much confusion, unanswered questions, worried/stressed patients, along with doctors, nurses and clinic staff, just given the heave-ho with no warning.

“How one man can do this to so many, is beyond me. Sure, he had worries, but to create this mass worry for so many, is disgraceful. We must all be patient and hope that soon, we may have some answers/directions.”

The Gippsland Primary Health Network has weighed in, advising displaced Leongatha patients of expanded telehealth appointments, as have others, but what has been the cost to clinics in nearby towns, and also Bayside Health Regional of the sudden closure of Leongatha Healthcare, not to mention its impact on an estimated 8000 patients, doctors and staff of Leongatha Healthcare?

There has been some helpful information too, like that coming from the Gippsland Primary Health Network, which has posted details about extended hours for telehealth appointments

“HealthAccess after-hours GP telehealth will continue providing extended hours over the next week, through to Friday, February 6, 2026.

“This is a short-term, interim measure to support access to care and meet immediate care needs for Leongatha and surrounding community members that have been affected by the closure of Leongatha Healthcare.

“HealthAccess provides free access to a registered GP by phone or video for Gippsland residents. Phone: 1800 272 767.”

Temporary extended operating hours include:

8am-10pm, Saturday 31 January and Sunday 1 February 2026

9am-10pm, Monday 2 February through to Friday 6 February 2026

“HealthAccess can provide repeat scripts and support the community with other GP presentations.

“This expanded service is not intended to replace care for patients of other GP clinics in the area and is a temporary solution only.”

For urgent medical needs, people can:

Contact the Victorian Virtual Emergency Department, www.vved.org.au

Call 1800MEDICARE on 1800 633 422 for free health advice, 24 hours a day

Attend the Leongatha Hospital Urgent Care Centre (66 Koonwarra Road, Leongatha)

For life-threatening or emergency situations, please call 000.

For more information, including how to access care, visit: https://gphn.org.au/accessing-care-update

Alternate medical centres in Leongatha and surrounding towns have also continued to offer appointment opportunities for displaced Leongatha patients.

When all else fails, you can also present at the Leongatha Hospital’s Urgent Care Centre if you need to see a doctor in other than emergency situations. Again, call 000 in case of emergency.

The Leongatha Healthcare Clinic closed without warning on Friday, January 16, "permanently closed" according to its Google listing, but more than two weeks later there's still been no announcements about standing up replacement medical services beyond those extended by other agencies as a short-term measure.

An announcement soon

The latest statement from the “Displaced Doctors of Leongatha” came on Friday, January 23.

However, a spokesperson for the doctors said they expect to be able to make an announcement early this week about replacement medical services in the town.

Here is their latest statement (January 23, 2026):

“In response to the abrupt and unexpected closure of Leongatha Healthcare, a group of displaced local doctors are progressing plans to continue care for the community.

“We recognise the anxiety and uncertainty this situation has caused for patients, families, and staff. While there are still some steps to complete, meaningful progress is being made, and updates will be provided as timelines become clearer.

“We sincerely thank patients, the broader community, and our health, hospital, and government partners for their patience, understanding, and support during this transition period

“Further information will be shared as soon as it becomes available.”