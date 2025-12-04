Life's a beach when it all gets political

THE Inverloch Surf Beach looks set to be one of the battlegrounds for next year’s state election, if questions being asked in State Parliament this week are anything to go by.

Work is progressing on Stage 1 of the Inverloch Surf Beach erosion protection works including an extension of the geotextile (sandbag) wall west of the Inverloch Surf Lifesaving Club but with little more than two weeks before contractors finish up for the Christmas break

Both of the Coalition’s Upper House MP for Eastern Victoria, Renee Heath and Melina Bath. put the issue on the notice paper on Thursday, December 4, just as the first initiative of the yet-to-be-finalised Cape to Cape Plan kicks into gear on the beach.

Notwithstanding the start of protection works on the beach, including Stage 1 of the Sandbag Wall extension in front of the Inverloch Surf Lifesaving Clubhouse, Ms Bath wanted to know if the final Cape-to-Cape resilience plan would be released before Christmas while Ms Heath wanted to know why it has taken so long to strike a blow at Inverloch.

Both are fair questions.

Bass MP Jordan Crugnale with Minister for Environment, Steve Dimopoulos at Inverloch announcing the start to protection works recently.

But they’re questions that have already been asked by local MP Jordan Crugnale.

Speaking in parliament last month, Ms Crugnale raised the Cape-to-Cape resilience plan in the adjournment debate, asking the Minister for Environment, Steve Dimopoulos for the release date of the final plan.

“The draft Cape-to-Cape plan went out for feedback and consultation, which closed in October 2024, and we are all keen for the final plan to be released now,” said Ms Crugnale.

“We understand it is a living document and not set and forget. Our government has already implemented a number of mitigation treatments in the Inverloch area specifically and has allocated funding and worked closely with agencies including the local council.

“I look forward to sharing when the final plan will be released and welcome another visit, as always. I thank the team at the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action for their work and dedication to this project and our community for being so actively engaged in this adaptation plan.”

The final plan has been completed and is doing the rounds of the project partners before its release, within days.

Melina Bath asked the Minister for the Environment in parliament this week why the final Cape-to-Cape Plan still hadn't been released.

But that didn’t stop Melina Bath calling for the release of the report and its assessment of the risks around the Inverloch coast in parliament on Thursday, December 4.

“My constituency question is for the Minister for Environment, and it relates to something that I have been working on for a long time with the constituents down on the Bass Coast, and it is the Bass Coast Cape-To-Cape Resilience Project.

“It has been overdue, despite being launched in 2019. Labor declared coastal works were, and I quote, ‘a priority’ in information that I received recently.

“They said it was a priority back in 2022; there were $3.3 million to spend on mitigation works. Meanwhile erosion is continuing to be such a significant issue, both at Inverloch and at Silverleaves, and in that coastal community.

“In the review that you also did a little while ago, Minister, the consultation said that there were community concerns, but they blamed negative feedback on the storm event and indeed a community petition that was tabled here by me only recently on behalf of the committee.

“Minister, on behalf of the Bass Coast residents, will you immediately release the final Cape-To-Cape Resilience Plan as soon as possible – before Christmas?”

Ms Bath also issued a statement.

“The plan is finished and there’s no excuse for further delay - residents expect it to reflect their strong feedback to avoid retreat as an acceptable option,” Ms Bath said.

“Locals are deeply frustrated at the lack of urgency as rapid coastal erosion continues to threaten infrastructure and homes.”

Ms Bath said many residents are cynical that the Allan Government will quietly release the final Cape to Cape Resilience Plan during the busy holiday period to avoid scrutiny.

“Despite knowing the dire consequences of coastal erosion in Inverloch, the Allan Government’s continued delays are a significant stress for residents,” she said.

Renee Heath accused the government of failing to act on severe and worsening coastal erosion, which has placed homes, community infrastructure and the surf lifesaving club at risk.

But since declaring the erosion problems at Inverloch a major priority, a further 70 metres of beach has been lost.

The Inverloch Surf Lifesaving Club is perched high on top of the dunes with a view no one ever expected to see.