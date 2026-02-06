Local’s streetball tournament win sets up shot at $20,000

Vincent Monaghan finishes at the rim at the Melbourne Summer Jam Streetball tournament. Photo by Brynn Lariba-Lay.

A LOCAL basketballer recently helped his team win the Melbourne Summer Jam tournament, one of the biggest streetball events in the country, on Monday, January 26.



They have now punched their ticket to the national championship weekend, taking place from February 20 to 22, where they will compete for $20,000.



Vincent Monaghan, 26, grew up in the hills of Mardan and played most of his junior basketball with the Leongatha Lightning.



But this tournament was not the neat and polished stadium contest that he’s used to. This was streetball.



“We were so tired towards the end of the day, as was everyone else. It was a battle of determination and endurance throughout the whole day,” Monaghan said.



“We were told to play through the contact as refs weren’t going to call much.”



Eight teams competed at the event, each filled with Big V or NBL1 basketball talent.



Monaghan’s team played four matches, each lasting 20 minutes, split into 10-minute halves.



He said as the end of the day drew closer, the crowd’s energy became more impactful.



“Closer to the end of the day, especially in the grand final, the atmosphere was loud and energetic,” he said.



“Mentally we had to be strong to block out the noise.”



He said the nerves hit the hardest just before the final jump ball.



“Leading up is when you have the most nerves, but in the game, I was only focused on what was happening right now,” Monaghan said.



“I had confidence that my game would be able to carry me as much as it needed to.”



The 6’5” guard said his role changed depending on what the team needed.



“I didn’t really have a role,” he said.



“Our chemistry together made us work in unison without even trying.”



The final match was not without tense moments, as in the dying stages of the game with his team up by two, Monaghan stepped up to the free throw line with a chance to create some breathing room.



He drilled a clutch free throw to put his team up by three points with just 30 seconds left.



They later won the match by four points.



That victory will send Monaghan and his teammates to the Summer Jam 2026 Championship next month, the flagship event of the tour.



The tournament will see teams from all over the country, and potentially some international teams as well, compete for the title and a cash prize of $20,000.



Monaghan is looking forward to the challenge, as he expects the standard to once again lift.



“It will be interesting. I haven’t played in it before,” he said.



“I know there will be tougher teams and more high-quality players. We might be up against the odds, but I’m keen to see how far we can go.



“The level of IQ on the court will be incredible.”



The focus for many is obviously the prize money, though Monaghan says that for him, the game itself is the prize.



“It’s enticing, but to me the money is just a bonus on top of what I love to do,” he said.



“If I can make some cash playing the sport I love doing for as long as I can, then I’m happy. The main motivation is to play at the highest level I can whilst having just as much fun.”



The championship weekend will run from February 20 to 22, beginning with men’s and women’s seeding games on Friday before moving into the knockout rounds on Saturday.



The weekend ends on Sunday with the men’s and women’s championship finals.



There will also be food trucks, dunk contests, and even a surprise NBA guest featured throughout the weekend, in what culminates into one of the biggest streetball events in the country.



The tournament will bring a new experience in Monaghan’s basketball journey, which has taken him from local courts to some of the biggest stadiums in the country.



He currently plays in the NBL1 competition for the Frankston Blues and will yet again suit up for the club in their upcoming 2026 campaign.



He also recently finished the Country Basketball League season with the Wonthaggi Coasters, earning All-Star 5 honours.