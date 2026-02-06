Magic in the mud: Sheree Marris to reveal Western Port secrets at Corinella

Award-winning marine biologist to present Western Port Down Under documentary project at free community event on Saturday.

Weedy seadragon: Marine biologist Sheree Marris captured this weedy seadragon in Western Port Bay as part of her Western Port Down Under project.

ACCLAIMED marine biologist and filmmaker Sheree Marris will host a presentation and discussion on her major upcoming project, Western Port Down Under, at the Corinella and District Community Centre on Saturday morning.

Ms Marris, the director, producer and writer behind the documentary, is shifting the narrative on what many consider the "muddy cousin" of Port Phillip Bay.

Her work showcases a vibrant, hidden ecosystem teeming with life, from weedy sea dragons to soldier crabs building "muddy igloos", proving that the real magic often lies beneath the surface.

Marine biologist Sheree Marris will present her Western Port Down Under project at Corinella on Saturday.

Saturday's session is a chance for the wider community to hear directly from Ms Marris about the science, biology and cinematography being captured for the project.

She will explain the healthy ecosystem that thrives in the local waters and the "magic in the mud" that most locals never get to see.

The Western Port Down Under project is also building a legacy for the next generation.

Ms Marris will discuss the accompanying school programs designed to teach children about their local marine environment, as well as an online portal and free media library intended to educate and inspire future ocean advocates.

The free presentation starts at 10am on Saturday, February 7, at the Corinella and District Community Centre.