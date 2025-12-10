Martin Carlson Foundation supports Team Shorin Kempo

Team Shorin Kempo are competing at the MKA National Championship in Sydney last week.

FOUR young people have been sponsored by the Korumburra-based Martin Carlson Foundation to attend the 2025 Okinawa Rookies Cup in Japan this week.



The four competitors from Casey Elite Martial Arts travelled to Okinawa assisted with part sponsorship of four thousand dollars from the Martin Carlson Foundation.



Trustees Gary Brittle, Darren Polglaise and Dennis Halloran said they were proud of Team Shorin Kempo and were happy to have assisted them on their journey.



Casey Elite Martial Arts said it was a great way to support young athletes while being part of their journey and success on the world stage.



Australian Champion Anika took first place at the recent MKA National Championships in Sydney with team mates Ankitha, Nehaal, Josh and Nate all finishing in the top five.



A podium finish is always great, but for developing athletes experience is the name of the game, according to Casey Elite Martial Arts.



“We are so proud of our young people, which proves that anything is possible and dreams can come true. Think of the skills and experience that this brings back to our community and inspiration moving forward.”