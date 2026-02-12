Mary Aldred expected to stick with Sussan Ley in Liberal vote

MONASH MP Mary Aldred was expected to stick with former Liberal leader Sussan Ley in today’s Liberal leadership vote in Canberra.

Monash MP Mary Aldred arrives at Parliament House on Friday morning ahead of the Liberal Party leadership vote.

However, during the vote which took place on Friday morning, the margin of victory for the challenger Angus Taylor blew out from an expected 10 votes to 17 with some MPs clearly swinging in behind the new leader to make the result a more convincing one - 34 to 17.

Arriving shortly before 8am for the much-publicised Liberal Party vote, Ms Aldred walked quickly past the waiting media scrum and through the doors on the House of Representatives side of the building.

But there was still time for a question and an answer.

“Are you disappointed about what’s happening today?” asked the media, which has characterised Ms Aldred as a Sussan Ley supporter.

“I’m just looking forward to getting home and going to the Korumburra Show,” she said.

Ms Aldred was not, however, with the posse of MPs which accompanied Ms Ley into the party room just before 9am.