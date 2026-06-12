McTaggart returns to power Fishy past Tarwin

Fish Creek’s Brady Mitchell clears the centre stoppage with ease before finding Jacob Lamers for the softest of goals as the Kangas put on the afterburners late in the game.

FISH Creek affirmed their top-two intent with a comprehensive 14.8 (92) to 7.5 (47) win over Tarwin at Shark Park on Saturday in front of a bumper crowd.

The Kangaroos welcomed back power forward William McTaggart and the big man wasted little time reminding everyone what he is capable of.

His first goal saw him grab the ball from the ruck and wade his way through a throng of Tarwin defenders before kicking truly while his second was a more typical lead, mark and goal arrangement.

With Oscar Bright snapping truly and Tom Cameron helping himself to a couple of first-quarter goals it was Fish Creek with five of the finest before the Sharks had really settled.

It took 24 minutes for Tarwin to register a major with Troy Harley kicking the first of his three for the game.

For Fish Creek the usual suspects dominated with Jack Wiedemann, Luke Williams and Mitch Hicks regularly pumping the ball into the Kangaroos’ front half.

Jack’s brother Rhett was pivotal in the supply chain in his rucking role which saw Fishy win the centre clearances six to three according to Gippy FM stats man Sam Crane.

Any hopes of a quarter time rev up dashed when Rhett Wiedemann won a free kick and goaled from the best part of 60 metres to open the second stanza.

But the Sharks are made of sterner stuff than that and with Dylan Garnham, the returning Matt Williams and boom recruit Kyle Yann playing their way into the game the home side crept closer on the scoreboard.

Yann goaled after a spearing pass from Garnham, then Garnham himself kicked truly before Rem Dal Pozzo got a gift from Harley in the square and the Sharks were back in the contest.

Were it not for some ill-discipline that saw best on ground Jack Davis have his free kick relayed from centre half back to the goal line on the back of a trio of 50 metre penalties the Sharks could have been within two straight kicks at the main break.

As it was they crept back to within 15 points when Jordan Bertacco finished off the handywork of skipper Ben Ellen to kick the final goal of the half.

The margin felt gettable and there was a buzz amongst the crowd with the expectation of a huge third term.

That buzz did not last long.

Fishy put the game to bed by keeping Tarwin to just two behinds in the premiership quarter while adding three themselves to lead by a tick over five goals at the final change.

The irrepressible Jack Wiedemann registered the goal of the day with an amazing effort from outside 50 hard up against the boundary.

The last quarter saw Wiedemann kick back to back goals to start proceedings and put any doubt about the result to bed.

Troy Harley, playing a lone hand in the Tarwin front half, took two strong grabs and goaled but these were countered by two more to Fishy to finish the match.

The visitors started a big weekend exactly as they would have hoped with their mid-season ball held Saturday night and their annual reverse raffle day held Sunday.

Garnham, Ellen and coach Lachie Jones, who toiled manfully in the back half after a nasty accidental kick to the shin early in the game, were best for Tarwin.

Jack Wiedemann, Jack Davis, Brady Mitchell and Mitch Hicks led the way for Fishy.

Tarwin coach Lachie Jones lamented his side’s slow start post-game.

“We know Fish Creek are a classy side and to give them that start was really disappointing,” Mr Jones said.

“Effort and endeavour lifted in the second quarter but we need to focus on playing a complete quarter of football if we are to match it with the best sides.”

Mr Jones singled out Dylan Garnham as his best.

“Dylan Garnham was busy all day and went to work around the packs,” he said.

“McCall and Staley in defence held their own.”

Winning coach Jarrod Walker labelled the result a solid win and was happy with a four quarter performance.

“They were also really good all day and caught us on a few slingshot goals,” Mr Walker said.

“We had a few standout performers but everyone had their moment.”