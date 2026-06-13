Nyora delights fans with home win

Nyora midfielder Rory Pattison gets his handpass away after making a run through the centre against Ellinbank on Saturday.

NYORA have lifted themselves off the bottom of the ladder by beating a team five places above them on the ladder when they brought off a morale-boosting victory over a visiting Ellinbank side on Saturday.

Playing on a fast, dry deck at Nyora, in bright early winter sunshine, Nyora got off to a two-goal to one start in the first quarter with Paul Delaroche and Dylan Heylen kicking early goals to set the Saints alight before Michael Urie returned fire for the visitors.

Travis Stewart was having a good battle in the ruck against Nate Murphy but was a winer for Nyora around the ground.

Coach Brendan Cornwall urged his players to take it on in the second quarter and make it count in front of goal but it was Ellinbank which caused Nyora trouble on the rebound scoring five goals, at least two from free kicks, to Nyora’s three in a free-flowing affair.

Cambell Jolly was busy for the visitors up forward, where Urie was providing a good target but Travis Stewart was giving his defenders plenty of support with some timely intercept marks.

Goals to Michael Dovaston and Stewart enabled Nyora to hit the front again late in the second term but Ellinbank finished the quarter better with a couple more goals and they looked likely to be the team to go on with it after half time.

But the entertainment continued in the third quarter and with just a point separating the teams at the last change, excitement levels were high with Nyora a chance to win in front of the home crowd.

Nyora got the first two goals of the last quarter before Ellinbank could respond and they were still holding a three-goal lead with eight minutes remaining.

In the run to the line, Dylan Heylen came on strong for the home side in the midfield, while it was Liam Anderson and Rory Pattison leading the defensive effort.

But after a tight game in which both sides were well matched on the ball, and defences were on top for much of the contest, it was Nyora which pulled off a terrific win with the promise of more to come.