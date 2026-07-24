Mixed views as new Cowes' centre reopens for business

Workers were busying themselves on Friday morning, July 24, in Thompson Avenue Cowes pressure cleaning pavement, adding topsoil to garden beds, positioning street furniture and even allowing themselves a moment to stand back and look at their handiwork. What's your opinion?

A large expanse of lawn in the middle of Thompson Avenue, Cowes has attracted interest and some speculation about the impact of dogs visiting the area.

WORKERS were busying themselves on Friday morning, July 24, in Thompson Avenue Cowes pressure cleaning pavement, adding topsoil to garden beds, positioning street furniture and even allowing themselves a moment to stand back and look at their handiwork.

It was a “major milestone” day for the Cowes Foreshore Precinct Project as contractors applied the finishing touches to Phase 3 of the works and prepared to open the street to pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

There’s a big expanse of lawn right in the middle of what used to be the lower half of Thompson Avenue, if you don’t mind, wider footpaths, ample seating, and different levels as you promenade down towards the foreshore but fewer parking spaces.

It’s clear the designers are catering to walkers and bike riders more than they are cars and other vehicles in the pedestrian-friendly precinct.

Seems everyone has an opinion about the new Cowes' streetscape. What do you think?

Having your say

It’s a design and an execution that’s bound to attract comment… it already has! Here’s a selection from the Sentinel-Times’ Facebook page:

Peter Granland: The whole street scape is looking great…

Garry Smith: I love the progress considering the limited amount of space they had to work with. Yes, a few parking spaces have been taken away but it’s a trade-off. Everyone is entitled to their opinion.

Maree Eims: Where will everyone park...... especially the elderly and mobility challenged.

Jo Formosa: Grass in the main street OMG

Mickey Jones: Makes you wonder what they were thinking of...

Jayne Craig: The dogs will love the grass but will their owners pick up their mess? We will have to wait and see.

You can add your comments to the Sentinel-Times' Facebook page HERE

Workmen apply the finishing touches to Phase 3 of the Cowes Streetscape Works on Friday, ahead of the streets reopening ahead of the weekend.

Council keeping everyone informed

The Bass Coast Shire Council has been quick to let people know Thompson Avenue is fully open for business again.

“A major milestone has been reached in the Cowes Foreshore Precinct Project, with Phase 3 now complete and Thompson Avenue officially open, with the exception of the DDA ramp.

“The food trading area around Bani’s and Isola will be reopening following the installation of the balustrade. The works to the DDA ramps, will continue over the next few weeks and are expected to be completed in mid-August.

“Thank you to our local businesses, residents and visitors for your patience and support throughout this stage of the project.”

Beautification works will continue on the sidelines after Thompson Avenue Cowes was reopened to traffic and pedestrians on Friday.

But that’s not the end of it.

“From Monday, July 27, works will move into Phase 4, the final stage of the project – along The Esplanade.

During this phase:

* There will be no vehicle access along this section of The Esplanade.

* Pedestrian access to businesses will be maintained via a temporary walkway on the shopfront side of the street.

* Wayfinding signage will be in place throughout the works area to help visitors easily locate and access local businesses.

* Please note there will be no pedestrian access on the beach side of The Esplanade during this phase of works.

There's still more work to do with this vacant commercial site taking away from the beautification works.

“Cowes is open for business! Thompson Avenue is ready to welcome you, so come and enjoy a meal, browse the local shops and continue supporting the incredible businesses that make Cowes such a vibrant destination,” they said in a statement posted on the council’s social media pages, website and sent to local business people.

To stay up to date with the latest project information, construction updates and timelines, visit Engage Bass Coast HERE