Milestone for Star of the South offshore wind energy project

Star of the South is moving ahead with its proposed offshore wind farm in Bass Strait.

GIPPSLAND’S most advanced offshore wind farm project Star of the South is charging ahead with its operations in Bass Strait with a direct impact on Barry Beach, Welshpool, Port Albert, Foster and Yarram.

In a significant milestone for the project, Star of the South has lodged an environmental impact statement for approval under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.

Star of the South has also executed a major land purchase where the project’s cables will come to shore, secured renewed Major Project Status with the federal government and formally entered into an Engagement Agreement with the

Traditional Owners through the Gunaikurnai Land and Waters Aboriginal Corporation (GLaWAC).

The environmental approval statement follows seven years of technical and environmental studies, including a world-class marine survey program.

The assessment draws on 26 technical studies examining potential effects of the project on environmental, cultural, social and economic values.

Star of the South CEO Charles Rattray said the assessment was the most comprehensive ever undertaken for an energy project in Australia.

“This environmental assessment reflects seven years of rigorous science and consultation to understand the local environment and how to protect it.

“We have done the work, and then some, to ensure government and the community can have confidence that the project will be delivered responsibly,” Mr Rattray said.

The federal government renewed Major Project Status for Star of the South last month recognising its potential contribution to Australia’s clean energy needs. The project will continue to receive tailored support from the Major Projects Facilitation Agency for another three years, including assistance with navigating regulatory approvals.

“These milestones show that Australia’s offshore wind industry is no longer an idea on the horizon. It is moving from concept to reality and Star of the South is leading the way.

“We are getting on with Australia’s first offshore wind project to power more than 1.2 million homes and deliver 10 per cent of the emission reductions needed to reach Australia’s 2035 climate target,” Mr Rattray said.

“No matter which way you look at it, any realistic scenario for a secure, reliable energy future has offshore wind in the mix.”