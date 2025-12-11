Mirboo North Golf returns to the fold

Mirboo North Golf Club captain Peter Draper says the course looks substantially different to what it did before the February 2024 cyclone ripped out hundreds of trees, but some say it has never looked better.

WHEN Mirboo North’s cyclone hit the town in February 2024, the worst affected areas fell along a relatively narrow path, from the eastern entrance to town, through the swimming pool area to the recreation reserve.



The golf course was at ground zero.



In a matter of minutes, an estimated 600 to 700 trees were torn out by the roots, many of them huge natives, and it took members two days just to cut their way down Galvins Road to the clubhouse, and the best part of two weeks to clear fallen trees and limbs from the tees and greens.



They were closed for four months, and it almost broke them.



But, nearly two years later, and with a power of work behind them, the course has never looked better and it’s onwards and upwards for a picturesque, challenging layout that still enjoys the best of its bush setting.



“It’s been a lot of work, but the course is looking great at the moment,” said newly elected president Neil Rutledge recently.



In other good news coming out of the Mirboo North Golf Club, the organisation has rejoined the South Gippsland District Golf Association (South Gippsland Golf Inc) after a long time away, as a member of the West Gippsland Association.



“We just think it’s a better fit for us now with clubs like Meeniyan, Korumburra, Foster, Woorayl and the others. There are a lot of big clubs in West Gippsland; Warragul, Moe, Traralgon and Garfield, and we felt like we were getting a little lost. We’re looking forward to it,” said Neil.



Mirboo North is set to field a couple of teams in the South Gippsland Pennant Competition, including a Division 1 team, and as part of their welcome back into the fold, they look set to host the pennant final in 2026.



Club captain, Peter Draper, is looking forward to it.



“We hosted the country week team across here recently for some practice rounds, and I think quite a few of them were surprised how tough the course was,” said Peter Draper.



“Tim Trail set a new course record the other week, after we changed the ninth to the 18th, which I think is a much better finishing hole, and he carded a 69, so no one is really tearing it up.



“We’d like to invite all South Gippsland golfers to come across and give it a go,” he said.



The opening hole is something of a hit and hope off the tee, with the flagstick unsighted below the hill. The second tee has you hitting away towards the forest and there’s plenty of interest up hill and down dale before you return to the clubhouse on the new ninth hole.



Take the opportunity to test yourself at Mirboo North, before or after Christmas, and you’re sure to be pleasantly surprised with how you find it.