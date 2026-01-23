Two locals play off for Blitz Golf honours

The final four in the Phillip Island Blitz Golf playoff on Saturday were Peter Wilson of Nyora, Mark Boulton of Phillip Island, the winner, Victorian professional Matias Sanchez and women’s professional Caitlin Cotterill.

ULTIMATELY, it was up-and-coming Victorian professional Matias Sanchez who won the day with a birdie putt on the play-off hole at Phillip Island’s Red Rocks Golf Club last Saturday to claim the Blitz Golf Phillip Island Trophy.

But with two locals making it through to the final four, the rich pickings, including up to $2000 in prizes, from the event could have come home to Phillip Island or South Gippsland.

Golf pro Caitlin Cotterill won through from the ninth hole group, Mark Boulton of Phillip Island won through from the fourth hole group and Nyora’s Peter Wilson from the seventh hole group to join the favourite Matias Sanchez in the final, on the ‘Stadium Hole’.

Sanchez won his maiden Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia title at Willunga in South Australia in October last year.

With 1500 to 1600 cheering fans lining the fairway, all four made a good fist of their lofted shots in to the green but it was Sanchez who made good on a three-metre putt to claim the prize at the first play-off opportunity.

One of the organisers, Sean O’Brien, said the event went off superbly well and praised local volunteers for their support.