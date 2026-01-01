More wombat cruelty alleged in Venus Bay

A fresh allegation of wombat cruelty has arisen in Venus Bay, with the public called on to help authorities solve the case.

NEW Year's Day was a distressing start to 2026 for Venus Bay animal lovers, with local wildlife advocate Mark Radley reporting fresh allegations of cruelty to wombats after five dead wombats were discovered in the morning, at least three deliberately hit.



He took to the Tarwin Lower/Venus Bay Community Voice Facebook page, urging people to check dashcam footage from late on New Year's Eve into the New Year.



"If you overheard anyone talking or boasting about this, please call Crime Stoppers on 13 14 44," Mr Radley said, noting that police and the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) have been informed.



He stressed that current penalties for aggravated cruelty are up to $92,000 or two years in jail.



"Our wildlife is disappearing fast enough without these psychopathic acts," Mr Radley said, noting that all help to solve the case will be appreciated.



That follows the extensively reported case of wombat deaths in Venus Bay on a February night last year.



After investigations by police and DEECA, charges were laid, with that case ongoing and a contested court hearing set for May.