Music for a cause at Mossvale

Ten acts to perform at historic Berrys Creek park in Rotary fundraiser for Monash Children's Cancer Centre.

Treble F Singers prepare for Music at Mossvale on Sunday March 1.

TEN local acts will take the stage at Mossvale Park in Berrys Creek on Sunday March 1 for an afternoon of live music and community spirit.

Music at Mossvale will run from 2pm to 5pm in the picturesque botanical garden between Leongatha and Mirboo North that has hosted live music events since 1969.

The Rotary Club of Leongatha event celebrates the depth of musical talent across South Gippsland while raising funds for Monash Children's Cancer Centre, Berrys Creek CFA and the Friends of Mossvale Park.

Acoustic Kitchen will charm audiences with rich a cappella harmonies and light-hearted flair while The Black Notes bring smooth jazz and smoky vocals.

Gippy Fusion will make its debut as a fresh collaboration of eight local musicians blending a range of styles.

Members of Gippy Fusion rehearse ahead of their debut at Music at Mossvale.

Keachange will share their Celtic and acoustic favourites and the Latrobe Community Concert Band will lift spirits with popular tunes and big-band classics.

Smiley Doherty will perform heartfelt folk and alt-country while the South Gippsland Singers and Treble F Singers add powerful community harmonies.

Retro lovers can enjoy the era-spanning sound of The Upbeats and audiences will be treated to the talent of teenage classical pianist and harpist Xander Beach.

The park's sound shell will provide the backdrop for performers surrounded by heritage-listed European and English ornamental trees planted in the late 1800s by nurseryman Francis Moss.

Mossvale Park has a long history of hosting major music events including the Summer of Soul festival and the Gippsland Country Music Festival which have drawn thousands to the South Gippsland venue.

A sausage sizzle, the Coffees Up coffee van, fresh berries and slushies from Fleming Berries and CWA scones will keep audiences fuelled throughout the afternoon.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a rug, chairs and a picnic. Well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 concession and free for children under 16 and carers with proof.

Tickets are available at the gate or online at www.ticketebo.com.au.

Music at Mossvale is supported by South Gippsland Shire Council, Community Bank Mirboo North and District and the Mirboo North and District Community Foundation.