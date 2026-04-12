Why Cr Morgan wants more from council on climate change

Bass Coast Shire Councillor Mat Morgan is giving his colleagues the opportunity, at next Wednesday’s council meeting, to nail their colours to the mast on climate change. The last time that happened was back in September 2019 and we're still paying for it.

Cr Mat Morgan, a candidate for the Greens at the next State Election, wants his council colleagues to get more political in addressing the impact of climate change.

BASS Coast Shire Councillor Mat Morgan is giving his colleagues the opportunity, at next Wednesday’s council meeting, to nail their colours to the mast on climate change.

The last time that happened was back in September 2019.

On that occasion it was former councillor Michael Whelan, following through on a petition signed by 1084 people, who called on council to take a leadership role on climate action by considering the impact of its own operations and declaring a climate change emergency.

His colleagues Cr Le Serve, Cr Rothfield, Cr Tessari, Cr Fullarton, Cr Ellis and Cr Kent came with him, with Crs Lark and Brown “abstaining:, effective voting against.

They ultimately voted 7-2 to do exactly that and to commit $200,000 to the development of the Bass Cost Climate Change Action Plan 2020-2030 which is still driving council decision-making and spending.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars more have since been funnelled into a board range of initiatives, many of them attracting government grants but almost always requiring a contribution by the ratepayers too, for example the introduction of four 50kW fast charges at Wonthaggi, Grantville, Inverloch and Newhaven ($290,000 grant, $140,000 council), 310kW of rooftop solar on council buildings, and fleet conversion to 18% electric vehicles and 35% low-emission vehicles.

Converting its fleet to electric or low-emissions technology is just one of the way Bass Coast Shire Council has taken action on climate change.

As recently as March 25 this year, councillors received a “Mid Term Review” of its climate change action plan from council officers, for which a report will be tabled at this week’s council meeting, along with an updated action plan for 2026-30.

This time, Cr Morgan is challenging his colleagues to take the matter further by supporting his Notice of Motion at this week’s council meeting which (1.) Notes the impact of worsening and increasingly common extreme weather events and coastal inundation on our residents, businesses, and tourist economy and (2.) Endorses officers writing to the Federal Minister for Climate Change and Energy and relevant Parliamentary ministers, asking them to consider two actions.

They include calling for the introduction of a levy on large fossil fuel companies to support the response of local government and communities dealing with extreme weather and coastal inundation and the establishment of a Parliamentary Inquiry into the adequacy of the National Adaptation Plan 2025, specifically addressing the lack of funding for local government in tackling the impacts of extreme weather events in local communities.

By way of explanation, Cr Morgan says that a Victorian Parliamentary Inquiry into Local Government Funding and Services (2024) found that “Extreme weather events driven by climate change are a significant cost pressure on Victorian councils.”

He said regional communities could expect to be impacted by the effects of climate change, even more than their city cousins between now and 2050.

“Whether through rising insurance premiums, productivity losses in farming, asset values falling, not to mention the water lapping at our coastal doorsteps…”

He notes that the MAV believes a $10 billion fund is required to support local governments and communities across Australia to address climate change or else local communities will have to find the funds themselves.

Councillors will be expected to vote on supporting Cr Morgan’s initiative, mindful that they will also be asked, later in Wednesday’s meeting, to endorse an updated version of its own Climate Change Action Plan 2020-2030.

It should be noted that Cr Morgan has already announced that he is standing in the next State Election as the endorsed Greens’ candidate for the Upper House seat of Eastern Victoria.