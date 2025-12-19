Nature Parks celebrates one million visitors this year

The one millionth visitor to Phillip Island Nature Parks came from the UK with a family visiting from North Wales and London. Photo: Phillip Island Nature Parks.

A RECORD number of sell-out nights at the world-famous Penguin Parade has seen Phillip Island Nature Parks celebrate its one millionth visitor across its attractions this year.

The Nature Parks have seen a 10 per cent increase in visitor numbers compared to the previous year, powered by the return of international tourists and a strong domestic market.

China has regained its position as the largest international market since 2020, contributing to 17 per cent of visitation in 2025. Hong Kong is now second and growing quickly, with Taiwan, the USA and Singapore rounding out the top five nations.

Domestic visitors make up 49 per cent of visitation, with international visitors 51 per cent.

The one millionth visitor came from the UK with a family visiting from North Wales and London.

General Manager Tourism at the Nature Parks, Mark Anderson, said the strong growth in visitor numbers this year reflected an increasing global trend for nature-based experiences.

In 2025 to date, 709,673 people visited the Penguin Parade, followed by 170,239 at Koala Conservation Reserve and 123,624 at Churchill Island, with the total of one million visitors across all attractions achieved on 29 November 2025.

“Nature and wildlife are key attractions for this market, and we’re proud to be contributing significantly economically to Victoria. As an internationally renowned ecotourism destination, the Nature Parks supports 2,600 Victorian jobs and contributes more than $600 million in direct and indirect spend within Victoria annually,” Mr Anderson said.

“We have seen 131 sell-out nights at the Penguin Parade across the 2024-25 financial year, with a record-breaking 52 sell-out nights over the last summer holidays.”

The trend is set to continue this summer, with 19 nights already sold out across December and January at the Penguin Parade.

Mr Anderson said while one million visitors was a great result, the Nature Parks were continually looking to grow and improve the experience with the new upgrades, including a new fully accessible Shearwater Boardwalk that connects to Summerland Beach, a refreshed Penguins Plus viewing platform and a purpose-built guided tour platform for the Penguins Premium experience.

This year, the Nature Parks has delivered further upgrades to the Penguin Parade boardwalks, providing greater accessibility and improved viewing of the penguins returning to their burrows.

Early next year, work will continue on the boardwalk upgrades including, a fast and slow boardwalk, a new penguin viewing area, new toilet facilities and a looped path back to the Visitors Centre. The upgrades will be delivered by the project team consisting of Simpson Construction and Terroir Architects.

The Nature Parks also operates the recently opened, free St Kilda Penguins experience, which has been hugely popular, booking out until March within days of tickets being released, with the plan to start releasing tickets more regularly with a shorter booking window from April onwards.

Significant planning work is underway for a potential future redevelopment of the Penguin Parade stands, and Summerland Peninsula, which includes addressing the future of the Nobbies precinct, with the Nobbies building remaining closed for public safety after two separate structural incidents during high winds.

The Nobbies boardwalks – which are the true attraction of the precinct – are open, with the Penguin Parade Visitor Centre continuing to open from 12pm every day for retail and café options as well as bathroom facilities.

Bookings for the Penguin Parade are essential. Please plan your visit and book your tickets in advance at penguins.org.au to avoid missing out.