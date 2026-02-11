New contemporary look for Wonthaggi Primary

By Bruce Wardley

DESPITE the loss of some heritage aspects of Block B at Wonthaggi Primary School the school community has warmly welcomed the current $6.7 million upgrade and modernisation project which is on track for completion by the end of 2026.

The project involves the upgrade of several learning spaces to give students better learning opportunities including the reception area in Block A and a new building with learning and workspaces, library, staff room and toilets to replace Block B.

The $6.7 million project received funding approval in the 2023-24 state budget.

Member for Bass Jordan Crugnale said it was wonderful to see the upgrade well underway.

“From the refreshed reception in Block A to the beautiful new building replacing Block B, this $6.7 million investment is all about creating welcoming, inspiring spaces for learning, creativity and connection where students’ curiosity can flourish and young minds can shine,” she said.

“Congratulations to the whole school community, we can’t wait for its completion.”

The interior corridor of the new building will incorporate a colourful First Nations design which includes blue, white and green handprints running along the ceiling.

Built-in carpeted tiered seating will run along the walls with a flat widescreen monitor alongside the opposite wall.

The open interior area of the school will have dramatic zigzag lighting strips running along the ceiling with timber lockers lining the walls.

A large brick arch will provide a semi-covered entry landing that juts out into manicured landscaping with low shrubs, flowers and large boulders.

The school playgrounds will also be upgraded to provide inclusive sensory play spaces.