Nationals pledge 3,000 extra police officers

Nationals MP for Eastern Victoria Melina Bath is backing a Liberal and Nationals commitment to recruit 3,000 extra police officers to tackle regional crime.

NATIONALS MP Melina Bath has backed a Liberal and Nationals commitment to recruit 3,000 additional Victoria Police officers saying regional communities and local businesses were being let down by stretched resources and slow response times.

The commitment, announced by Opposition Leader Jess Wilson on Sunday, forms part of the Coalition’s Safer Communities Plan ahead of the state election in November.

Ms Bath said many communities across Eastern Victoria no longer felt safe.

“The Nationals believe that Victorians should feel safe in their homes and in their community, yet under Labor, crime is up,” Ms Bath said.

“Local businesses like this one respect and get along very well with their local police station and police members. But the problem is, resources are too stretched and the local police have reduced response times, or sometimes they can’t respond at all.

“Local businesses are incredibly stressed, and what the Nationals will do in government is to fund and provide an extra 3,000 additional police officers. That means more police on the beat, that means safer communities and more calm situations in our businesses.

“We will also make sure that response times are transparent and open to the public. The Nationals know that you need to be safe in your communities, safe in your homes, and we will deliver that at the election.”

Nationals Leader Danny O’Brien said crime had grown right across the state.

“Crime is not just a city problem, it has grown right across our state and the Liberals and Nationals’ plan will ensure regional Victorians are safe at home, at work and in the community,” Mr O’Brien said.

Under the plan, a future Wilson-led government would also reopen more than 40 police stations currently closed or operating on reduced hours.

The Coalition says police rosters have more than 1,500 vacancies, criminal offending has surged to an all-time high and almost half of all crimes remain unsolved.

Half of the 3,000 new recruits would be experienced officers drawn from the

United Kingdom, Ireland and New Zealand under a scheme replicating a successful Western Australian campaign, with relocation allowances of $5,000 per successful applicant.

Dedicated recruitment teams would be established to fast-track applicant checks and allow multiple police academy squads to be run simultaneously.

Opposition Leader Jess Wilson said Victorians had been unable to get a timely police response in their time of need.

“Crime is at an all time high, dozens of police stations are closed or operating on reduced hours and too many Victorians are unable to get a timely police response in their time of need,” Ms Wilson said.

“Only my Liberal and Nationals team has a comprehensive plan to end Labor’s crime crisis and keep Victorians safe.”

Shadow Minister for Police and Corrections Brad Battin said the boost would give police the resources to crack down on offending.

“This significant boost in police numbers will provide Victoria Police with the resources they need to crack down on offending and restore community safety across our state,” Mr Battin said.