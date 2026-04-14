Aldred to hold mobile offices across Bass Coast

Federal Member for Monash Mary Aldred will hold mobile office sessions across Bass Coast next week.

FEDERAL Member for Monash Mary Aldred will hold mobile office sessions across Bass Coast next week in the first of a rolling round of community visits across her electorate.

Ms Aldred’s mobile office will visit Ritchies IGA supermarket in Wonthaggi on Thursday April 16 at 10am, Kelly’s Bakery in Korumburra on Friday April 17 at 10am and Waterboy Cafe in Cowes on Monday April 20 at noon.

Two more mobile offices will follow in Grantville and Moe later this month.

The Monash electorate covers a large area of Gippsland including Bass Coast, South Gippsland, Baw Baw and parts of the Latrobe Valley, taking in Leongatha, Korumburra, Wonthaggi and Warragul.

Ms Aldred said the mobile office initiative gave locals the chance to meet her closer to home.

“I value the opportunity to visit towns across Monash,” Ms Aldred said.

“I can hear directly from locals and take that feedback to Canberra.”

Ms Aldred encouraged everyone to drop by to discuss local or national issues.

A first-time candidate at the 2025 federal election, Ms Aldred retained Monash for the Liberal Party with a margin of more than 8,400 votes and 54.28 per cent of the two-candidate preferred vote after defeating Labor’s Tully Fletcher and Cape Woolamai independent Deb Leonard.

The former Committee for Gippsland chief executive and Franchise Council of Australia chief executive delivered her first speech to parliament on July 29 last year, following in the footsteps of her late father Ken Aldred, who served as a Liberal MP between 1975 and 1980 and again from 1983 to 1996.

Since taking the seat, Ms Aldred has used her platform to advocate on regional health infrastructure including the West Gippsland Hospital redevelopment, school bus fuel security and the long-promised new hospital at Drouin East.

Ms Aldred’s office regularly assists people with NDIS, Centrelink, ATO, Department of Veterans’ Affairs, aged care, visa or communications issues.

Those unable to attend a mobile office can contact the Warragul office at 46 Albert Street on 5614 3600 or email mary.aldred.mp@aph.gov.au.