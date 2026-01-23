New Leongatha clinic announcement imminent

DOCTORS and staff displaced by the closure of the office of Leongatha Healthcare last Friday, are believed to be close to an announcement about the opening of a new healthcare clinic in Leongatha.

It is understood that legal issues and accreditation requirements have delayed what has been an intention to put a private clinic in place from day one.

In the meantime, arrangements have been made for patients of Leongatha Healthcare to gain access to labelled medication at the Leongatha Hospital’s Urgent Care Centre.

In the absence of direct advice, the Sentinel-Times is reprinting this statement, taken from the Facebook page of Danny O’Brien MP, after receiving confirmation that the details are correct.

“The following information has been provided by Leongatha Hospital which has asked me to share it:

“Leongatha Healthcare Group has transferred the labelled patient medications to Leongatha Hospital where they will be stored indefinitely. Patients who need their medication administered (as prescribed) should attend the Leongatha Hospital Urgent Care Centre between 9am-4pm on the day the medication was expected to be given. One of our doctors or nurses will be there to assist.

“Patients who do not require their medications to be administered in the short term, can be assured that their medications will remain at Leongatha Hospital for when they are next needed. If patients are seeing another health practitioner, that practitioner can ring the Leongatha Hospital Coordinator to arrange for the medications to be made available to them.

“We thank the community for their patience are pleased to have been able to assist with this interim solution.”

A more extensive announcement about new clinic arrangements are expected soon.