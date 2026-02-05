New owner puts stamp on Leongatha Saleyards

New signage marks the beginning of Regional Livestock Exchanges' presence in the region

RLX CEO Brett Freer is pleased with the new look at the Leongatha saleyards.

EYE-CATCHING signage is now in place at the local saleyards, the facility’s new name Eastern Victoria Livestock Exchange (EVLX) proudly on show after being installed during Thursday’s Store Sale.

Brett Freer, CEO of the saleyards’ new owner Regional Livestock Exchanges (RLX) was happy to lend a hand to the crew installing the signage, pleased with its appearance and colour scheme, giving it a good polish once installation was complete.

While the VLE name is now gone, the bull that stands proudly atop the signage and overlooks the South Gippsland Highway remains in place, seeming just as at home.

Interestingly, during the process of replacing the signage, a much older VLE sign was revealed.

An older VLE sign is revealed beneath the more modern version.

Brett is delighted RLX now has a presence in the region and spoke of the importance of its community involvement, with the saleyards being a thriving social hub, logistics centre and economic driver.

The business is intent on supporting community in various ways, having an established approach to doing so across its sites.

Brett noted that each RLX Site Manager determines how best to support their community.

“It comes down to what the community wants,” he said.

RLX is looking to build on the good work of the VLE by continuing to make improvements such as installing slam latches and safety chains on gates.

The slam latches enable gates to be easily closed with a push, ensuring cattle handlers can focus entirely on what the animals are doing.

The RLX team will roll out such measures over coming weeks, the business also investing in equipment like the impressive new machine used in the installation of the signage.