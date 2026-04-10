New rating strategy for Bass Coast draft budget

A NEW rating strategy has been included in the 2026-27 Bass Coast Shire draft budget which will see a drop in the rating differential for farmland from 80 per cent to 65 per cent, and an increase in the differential for vacant land from 150 per cent to 200 per cent.

Bass Coast Shire Council will consider a draft budget for 2026-27, which includes a drop in the rating differential for farmland from 80 per cent to 65 per cent. B11_4725

A NEW rating strategy has been included in the 2026-27 Bass Coast Shire draft budget.

Described as a responsible budget that balances the needs of the community within an increasingly constrained financial environment, the 2026-27 draft budget will be presented to council for consideration at this month’s council meeting.

Chief Executive Officer Greg Box said the draft budget strikes a balance between continuing vital services and delivering key capital projects.

Major budget items include the $3.6 million Cowes Streetscape Master Plan, $7.7 million in waste management infrastructure, $2.8 million for tracks and trails, $1.6 million for rural roads, $2.6 million for urban roads, $1.9 million for the Thompson Reserve pavilion at Inverloch, $1.0 million to address storm water drainage and $275,000 for council’s climate change action plan.

The rating differential for farmland will be reduced from 80 per cent to 65 per cent, the differential for vacant land increased from 150 per cent to 200 per cent, and the rating differential for developed land will remain unchanged at 100 per cent.

Mr Box said the draft budget had been prepared against a backdrop of geopolitical tension and global economic volatility, and incorporated contingencies for escalating fuel and capital works delivery expenses.

“Should international energy markets escalate beyond current projections, which are factors outside of Council’s direct control, revisions to the final budget may be required to maintain essential service delivery,” said Mr Box.

If endorsed by Council, the budget will be open for community consultation from Wednesday, April 15, 2026, until 5 pm Friday, May 8, 2026.

Council will hear submissions on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.