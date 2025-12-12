Newhaven College celebrates 2025 VCE results

Nine of the 14 High Achievers from Newhaven College, who scored 90 or above. L-R Isaac Savona, Yianni Caffieri, Abby Papas, Grace Morris, Jazz Mau, Cecily de Gooyer, Lara Smyth, Mackenzie Cameron and Ruben Jungwirth.

DUX of Newhaven College, Lara Smyth, celebrated an exceptional ATAR of 99.15, placing her in the top 1% of Victoria at the announcement of VCE results on Thursday. Lara was closely followed by Isaac Savona, who received the exceptional ATAR of 97.55.

Newhaven College Principal, Mr Tony Corr, congratulated all this year’s VCE students on an incredible result. “We are proud to share that fourteen of our students (18.4%) earned an ATAR (Australian Tertiary Entrance Rank) above 90, placing them among the top 10% statewide. Additionally, over 35% of students attained an ATAR above 80, ranking in the top 20% across Victoria. The College’s median ATAR of 71.55 reflects the dedication of our students and the support of our hard-working staff.

“A special commendation goes to Lara Smyth, who has been named College Dux, having attained the remarkable ATAR of 99.15. This places Lara in the top 1% of students in Victoria – a truly exceptional achievement. Congratulations also to our College Proxime, Isaac Savona, who achieved an impressive ATAR of 97.55. We also recognise the achievements of other students who scored above 90 in their ATAR: Ruben Jungwirth, Cecily de Gooyer, Abby Papas, Rosalie Spencer, Grace Howlett, Charlotte Derham, Mackenzie Cameron, Jazz Mau, Yianni Caffieri, Grace Morris and Gabriel Di Falco.”

Students who received study scores of 40 or higher, placing them within the top 8% of the state, include:

Art: Creative Practice - Lola Afford, Abby Papas

Biology - Grace Howlett, *Isabel Mahon, *Tilly Stecher, *Jasmine Ruffin

Chemistry - Ruben Jungwirth, Isaac Savona, Lara Smyth

English - Miranda Zalunardo, Grace Howlett, Abby Papas, Gabriel Di Falco, Lara Smyth

Foundation Mathematics – Sienna Bell

General Mathematics - *Harry Arceo, Nissa Campbell Walker, Ayden Fawaz

Health & Human Development – Grace Morris

Legal Studies – Grace Morris

Music - Contemporary Performance - Cecily de Gooyer, Isaac Savona, Archie Robson

Outdoor & Environmental Studies - Joey Thompson, *River Henderson, Bailey Leed

Physics - Mackenzie Cameron

Psychology – Marnie Banks, Jazz Mau, Finn O'Brien, Abby Papas

Systems Engineering – Ruben Jungwirth

Theatre Studies – Cecily de Gooyer

VET Music Y2 - * Aoife O'Connell

· *Denotes Year 11 students undertaking a Unit 3 & 4 subject

“The 2025 graduating cohort has been a wonderful presence within our school community. Their hard work, enthusiasm and consistently positive attitude have shone through every aspect of school life. These qualities are evident in the outstanding academic outcomes they have achieved. We are immensely proud of every member of our Year 12 class and sincerely thank them for the many ways they have enriched our school during their time at Newhaven College. As they embark on their future, we wish them every success and happiness in all that lies ahead,” concluded Mr Corr.