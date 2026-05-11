Newhaven traffic study targets rat-running in local streets

A Local Area Traffic Management (LATM) plan has been prepared for Newhaven to look at possible ways of addressing long-standing community concerns such as rat running, road safety, congestion and local access.

Recent road crash data for Newhaven revealed a number of serious incidents on the Phillip Island Road including animals struck after dark.

A MAJOR review of traffic management in Newhaven by Bass Coast Shire Council could transform the way residents and visitors navigate the town during peak periods.

A comprehensive Local Area Traffic Management (LATM) plan has been prepared by specialist consultants Trafficworks to look at possible ways of addressing long-standing community concerns such as road safety, congestion, and local access.

The study identified key pressure points where residential peace was being disrupted.

Boys Home Road, Cleeland Street, Anderson Street, and Beach Crescent have all been flagged as significant traffic corridors, with traffic data showing as many as 500 vehicles passing through these local streets daily.

A specific survey of heavy loads revealed that 10 per cent of traffic on Anderson and Seaview streets consisted of Class 2 and 3 vehicles. This spike in heavy traffic was largely attributed to cars towing boat trailers on narrow streets.

Council has insisted the study is not just about managing cars. The project’s major priorities include reducing through-traffic and rat-running to ensure residential streets remain quiet and safe.

The plan aims to boost safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and mobility device users while creating a clear roadmap for the long-term development of Newhaven’s residential precincts.

To ensure the plan reflects real-world experiences, consultants reviewed community correspondence and requested records from 2020 through to 2026. This data suggested a community frustrated by infrastructure gaps and safety hazards.

Parking emerged as a primary grievance, with 23 formal requests relating to vehicles including buses and boats restricting access to private driveways or parking for excessive durations in front of private residences.

Footpath infrastructure also featured heavily in the feedback. Residents reported 10 instances of footpath maintenance issues, including pedestrians tripping and injuring themselves on uneven surfaces.

The need for new footpaths was raised, alongside specific safety concerns regarding the Phillip Island shared pathway. One report of a collision between a cyclist and an e-bike at a curve with poor sightlines underscored the need for better design for non-motorised transport.

Records showed complaints about cyclists riding on garden beds and creating perceived dangers for pedestrians. These diverse requests indicated Newhaven residents were looking for a more holistic approach to how their streets are shared.

The Trafficworks report suggested that by implementing targeted LATM measures, such as speed cushions, intersection modifications, or improved signage, council could discourage non-local traffic from using residential streets as shortcuts.

This was seen as particularly vital during peak holiday seasons when Phillip Island traffic often overflows into Newhaven’s quieter pockets.

Moving forward Bass Coast Shire said the focus would remain on balancing the needs of a popular tourist destination with the rights of local residents to have safe, quiet, and accessible streets.

The roadmap proposed by council may offer an opportunity to fix the rat-running issue and ensure Newhaven remains a liveable village for all road users.

The first stage of the consultation process will finish on May 27 with a community meeting scheduled for the Newhaven Hall from 1pm to 3pm on Monday May 18.

A draft plan is expected to be completed by early July ahead of further consultation and discussion before a final plan is presented to Council in late October.