NGV supporting children’s creativity

A participant enjoys a creative workshop, with NGV providing artistic opportunities for children in Bass Coast and South Gippsland Shires. Picture: Eugene Hyland

NGV (National Gallery of Victoria) is hitting the road to deliver free art-making activities for kids this month, visiting Bass Coast and South Gippsland Shires as well as other places around the State.



NGV Kids on Tour comes to Bass Coast from January 8-25, with hands-on art-making activities for children and families at Berninneit, Cowes and The Union Theatre in Wonthaggi.

There is a January 21 workshop at the Union Theatre and drop-in activities throughout January.

In South Gippsland Shire, the Tour visits Korumburra library on January 15 for a ‘Make a Paper Cake Giftbox’ session, running from 2.30pm until 4pm.

Leongatha Library hosts a couple of sessions, the first on January 20 from 10.30am until 11.30am to make a party hat, design a party bag, and play party games.

The second Leongatha NGV on Tour event is a ‘Special Story Time’ on January 23 at 10.30am.

The fun 30-minute session will be full of songs, rhymes, stories and craft, with a nature theme.

People are urged to reserve a spot through eventbrite.com.au

NGV Kids on Tour is inspired by the gallery’s summer children’s exhibition ‘Let’s Party! Fashion for Kids’, designed by Danielle Brustman.