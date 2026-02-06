No news not necessarily good news from ‘displaced doctors’

THREE weeks on from the shock closure of the Leongatha Healthcare, the largest medical centre in South Gippsland, on Friday, January 16, there’s no news about either the displaced doctors or the owner of the clinic, Dr Chris Webster, standing up replacement services.

The Leongatha Memorial Hospital's Urgent Care Centre is continuing to provide additional doctors while the Leongatha district's medical services are in a state of flux. Call 000 in case of a medical emergency.

The ‘displaced doctors of Leongatha’ confirmed on Friday afternoon, February 6 that there were “no updates” on their efforts to open a new clinic but also that they hope to have some information soon.

Dr Chris Webster has also been asked for comment.

However, beyond removing relevant TikTok commentary from his social media page, in the form of fake, AI-generated videos, there has been no response from Dr Webster.

Instead, Bayside Regional Health, which manages the Leongatha, Korumburra and Wonthaggi hospitals, has re-posted on its Facebook page, on Friday afternoon, arrangements for those wishing to see a doctor in the Leongatha area.

The Gippsland Primary Health Network has also advised that HealthAccess is continuing to offer extended hours for locals seeking telehealth appointments for repeat scripts or other GP presentation issues.

HealthAccess can be contacted on 1800 272 767 until 10pm daily, including weekends.

Of course, in an emergency call ‘000’.

Those wishing to see a doctor face-to-face should try the clinics in surrounding towns or elsewhere first before attending the Leongatha Memorial Hospital’s Urgent Care Centre, which continues to provide additional support while the town’s medical problems are addressed.

At the Leongatha hospital

Here are your health options from the Leongatha hospital:

Leongatha Memorial Hospital continues to provide support for the local community following the closure of the Leongatha Healthcare Group’s GP clinic.

Urgent medical care

For urgent, non-life-threatening illness or injury, you can:

Attend the Urgent Care Centre at Leongatha Memorial Hospital

Use Virtual Emergency Care via video call, available 24/7 HERE

• Call Nurse-on-Call on 1300 60 60 24, available 24/7

Maternity, urgent care, and surgical services are operating as usual, with additional staffing in place to support current demand.

Medication renewals

Prescription renewals are available online via Instant Scripts: https://www.instantscripts.com.au

Emergency care

For medical emergencies or life-threatening conditions, call 000

Local GP services

The following local GP clinics have advised they are accepting former Leongatha Healthcare patients:

Long Street Medical: appointments available from the week commencing 9 February. Patients can also present via the Urgent Care Centre

Z Medical: appointments available now

Korumburra Medical: appointments allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Please call to book

Leongatha Memorial Hospital does not operate or manage the Leongatha Healthcare Group GP clinic. While the closure is outside our control, our focus remains on supporting the community to stay connected to care.