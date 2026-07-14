NYE on the Hill general tickets now on sale

THE countdown is officially on to the ultimate New Year’s Eve celebration with general tickets now on sale for NYE on the Hill located in the picturesque rolling Hills of South Gippsland near Loch Village.

Headlining NYE On The Hill Ball Park Music remains one of Australia’s most innovative and emotionally resonant indie-rock bands.

THE countdown is officially on to NYE on the Hill the ultimate New Year’s Eve celebration located in the picturesque rolling Hills of South Gippsland near Loch Village.

After record presales of early tickets organisers have declared all remaining general public tickets are now available for sale. The announcement follows a record-breaking presale event that saw the initial allocation sell out almost instantly as eager music fans rushed to secure their spots on the famous hill.

Promising three days and two nights of freedom, free camping, and stunning natural vistas, the festival is shaping up to be the premium destination to ring in the new year.

Attendees will enjoy a completely immersive musical experience featuring over 30 bands and performers, late-night DJs, a dedicated deck disco, comedians, morning yoga, art installations, and a diverse lineup of premium food trucks. The event famously maintains its fan-favourite BYO policy alongside themed licensed bars.

Leading the musical charge this year will be the beloved Brisbane indie-rockers Ball Park Music. Boasting five ARIA Top 5 albums and over a dozen triple j Hottest 100 placements across their stellar 15-year career, Ball Park Music is set to bring their euphoric live energy to the main stage.

Joining them on-stage will be indie-rock sensations The Rions. Following their 2021 triple j Unearthed High win, the former high school classmates have skyrocketed to fame, amassing over 90 million global streams.

Fresh off the 2026 release of Everything (The Deluxe Edition) the expanded version of their #1 Australian debut album, the band will treat the crowd to fan favourites like ‘Minivan’, ‘Tonight’s Entertainment’, and ‘Shut You Out’.

To make the pilgrimage easier on the wallet, organisers have introduced flexible ‘buy now, pay later’ options for the first time. Punters can purchase tickets using standard cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Afterpay, or PayPal Pay in 4.

With presale tickets already gone, music lovers are urged to move quickly to lock in their spot for this unforgettable three-day musical celebration.