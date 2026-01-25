OMK cricket legend Gary Adams awarded OAM in Australia Day honours

LEGENDARY Leongatha and District Cricket Association player and administrator Gary Adams is the worthy winner of just about every accolade the game can award including a 50-year service awarded by Cricket Victoria a couple of years ago.

A few years ago, Cricket Victoria recognised Gary Adams for more than 50 years' service to the sport. Now he's been awarded an OAM in the 2026 Australia Day Honours List.

But in the Australia Day Honours List for 2026, which recognises and celebrates the contribution of 949 Australians, Gary has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division for service to sport, and to the community.

His contribution to the sport both locally and at representative level is immense, and not just to cricket, including football and basketball, wherever he was needed.

And also through a decorated career in education.

For a contribution to cricket stretching beyond 50 years, and for services to the community generally, Gary Adams has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australian (OAM) in the 2026 Australia Day Honours. (Photo supplied by Doug Pell, Gippsland Lifestyle Magazine).

His contribution includes but is not limited to the following:

Outtrim Moyarra Kongwak Cricket Club

Secretary, 29 years

Committee Member, 33 years

Club Scoreboard named in his honour

A Grade Captain, seven years

Former Coach, Under 16s, 14s and 12s

Three Best Clubman Awards

Life Member

Leongatha and District Cricket Association

Secretary, 2003-2020

Umpire, current

Former Coach, U13 and U15s Representative teams

Former Team Manager, Senior Country Week teams

Life Member. Korumburra Indoor Cricket

Organiser, indoor cricket competitions, early-1990s, 2017-2020

Volunteer, drafting grant applications, current

Committee Member, 2001-2004, 2010-2011

Coach, 2nds, 2002

Coach, 4ths, 2000-2001

Member, Merger Committee, 1999-2000

Former Club Tribunal Player Representative.

Secretary, 1999-2000

Committee Member, 1997-2000

Coach, 5ths, 1998-1999

Coach, 3rds, 1985-1987

Former Runner, Umpire, and Auskick Administrator

Football Operations Manager, 2013-2016

Director, Special Events and Publicity, 2013

Korumburra Basketball Association

Member, Recreation Centre Committee, 2016-2021

Junior Coach, 1987-1998

Former Umpire

Education

Liaison Principal, Gippsland Regional Officer, 2010

Principal, Bass Valley Primary School, 2007-2010

Assistant Principal, Mirboo North Primary School, 2004-2007

Teacher, various other schools, 1977-2004

Other