OMK cricket legend Gary Adams awarded OAM in Australia Day honours
LEGENDARY Leongatha and District Cricket Association player and administrator Gary Adams is the worthy winner of just about every accolade the game can award including a 50-year service awarded by Cricket Victoria a couple of years ago.
But in the Australia Day Honours List for 2026, which recognises and celebrates the contribution of 949 Australians, Gary has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division for service to sport, and to the community.
His contribution to the sport both locally and at representative level is immense, and not just to cricket, including football and basketball, wherever he was needed.
And also through a decorated career in education.
His contribution includes but is not limited to the following:
Outtrim Moyarra Kongwak Cricket Club
- Secretary, 29 years
- Committee Member, 33 years
- Club Scoreboard named in his honour
- A Grade Captain, seven years
- Former Coach, Under 16s, 14s and 12s
- Three Best Clubman Awards
- Life Member
Leongatha and District Cricket Association
- Secretary, 2003-2020
- Umpire, current
- Former Coach, U13 and U15s Representative teams
- Former Team Manager, Senior Country Week teams
- Life Member. Korumburra Indoor Cricket
- Organiser, indoor cricket competitions, early-1990s, 2017-2020
- Volunteer, drafting grant applications, current
Korumburra-Bena Football Netball Club
- Committee Member, 2001-2004, 2010-2011
- Coach, 2nds, 2002
- Coach, 4ths, 2000-2001
- Member, Merger Committee, 1999-2000
- Former Club Tribunal Player Representative.
Bena Football Club
- Secretary, 1999-2000
- Committee Member, 1997-2000
- Coach, 5ths, 1998-1999
- Coach, 3rds, 1985-1987
- Former Runner, Umpire, and Auskick Administrator
Alberton Football League
- Football Operations Manager, 2013-2016
- Director, Special Events and Publicity, 2013
Korumburra Basketball Association
- Member, Recreation Centre Committee, 2016-2021
- Junior Coach, 1987-1998
- Former Umpire
Education
- Liaison Principal, Gippsland Regional Officer, 2010
- Principal, Bass Valley Primary School, 2007-2010
- Assistant Principal, Mirboo North Primary School, 2004-2007
- Teacher, various other schools, 1977-2004
Other
- Secretary and Player, South Gippsland Veterans Cricket Club (over 60s), since 2018.
- Secretary, Victoria Veterans Cricket, since 2021
- Gardener, Korumburra Primary School, 2014-201
- Member, Korumburra APEX Club, 1989-1996
- Head Teacher, Outtrim Primary School, early 1980s.