OMK T20 champs share stage with a famous team of the 70s

It’s never been done before or since, the premiership win by a Leongatha and District Cricket Association team in the Provincial Division of Melbourne Country Week that this team pulled off in February 1976. Last Sunday, they got together for their 50-year reunion. They are from left, back, Graeme Elliott, Ian Salmon, Rex Thorn, Marg Fennell (for Rob), Jan Salmon (for Clive), Brad Wigney (for Barry), Al Sperling, front, Ian Carlson, Steve Macnanara, Chris Howard, Graham Challis, Al Rayson, Graeme Hogan and Lindsay Moore.

THERE was a super thrilling finish to the South Gippsland Homes T20 Competition on Sunday, January 25 at Scorpion Park in Leongatha when Nerrena needed a gettable 12 runs off the last over to catch OMK’s modest target of 138 to take the silverware.

But it wasn’t to be.

The day was, however, highlighted by the 50-year reunion of cricketers who played in the Leongatha and District Cricket Association’s one and only premiership win in the Provincial Division of the annual Melbourne Country Week competition way back in February 1976.

A member of that iconic team of the 70s, Steve McNamara, said it was a magic day and a great opportunity to get everyone together to relive what was then a magnificent achievement and remains so today.

But, in the end, it was the exciting finish to the T20 final that stole the spotlight from the cricketers of yesteryear.

In a chaotic last over just about everything that could happen did happen with OMK bowler Ryan Williams sending down the over of his life to save the day.

But even that didn’t begin well with Williams starting with a disastrous wide, one to the total and another delivery to come.

Nerrena’s Jack Curtis looked to be the man of the hour, already passed 60 and batting well with the experienced Mitchell Clark up the other end.

The pair exchanged singles looking for a lose one that never came. Ultimately on ball five from Williams, Clark hit out but was caught by Adam Trotto in the deep, out for 13 runs off 12 balls.

With two deliveries remaining, and the new batsman Jarrod Hoy facing, Williams came to the party again, clean bowling Hoy, but just as importantly keeping Curtis off strike with one ball to come and five needed to even tie the game.

Tadgh Gannon got bat on ball, and they took off but he was run out going for a second run that wasn’t there, leaving Curtis stranded on a heroic 66 of 57 balls, enough for man of the match honours but not enough to stop OMK raising the shield.

Earlier, Nerrena and OMK had won through their semis in convincing style, OMK scoring 188 against Wonthaggi Club’s 141 and Nerrena polishing off MDU’s 109 in 104 target in 16 overs.

Umpires in the final were Ash Stride and Shane Moore.

The wicket at Scorpion Park was judged to be superb for the

The South Gippsland Homes T20 Premiers for 2025-26 are OMK. They are, from left, back, Paul Fermanis, Ryan Williams, Koby Bran, Peter Dell, Ethan Lamers, Trevor McGeachin, Travis Pickering, front, Vishal Sharma, Adam Trotto, Clayton Quaife and Pawan Thind.

Country Week reunion

A feature of the day was the 50-year reunion of the LDCA Provincial Division Country Week premier team of February 1976.

“It was fantastic to see so many former players and their families in attendance, sharing memories and reminiscing about their premiership success from years gone by. The afternoon was thoroughly enjoyed by all,” said a spokesperson for the LDCA.

Those to return were as follows; Graeme Elliott, Ian Salmon, Rex Thorn, Marg Fennell (for Rob), Jan Salmon (for Clive), Brad Wigney (for Barry), Al Sperling, Ian Carlson, Steve McNamara, Chris Howard, Graham Challis, Al Rayson, Graeme Hogan and Lindsay Moore.