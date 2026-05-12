Garnham puts exclamation mark on Leongatha’s win

Leongatha’s Curtis Murfett chases down the loose footy. W26_1926

A SOARING Jenson Garnham pulled in a stunning high mark from a Hayden Lindsay kick late in the first half during Leongatha’s 70-point win over host Morwell.

Although it was a one-sided affair for most of the day, it didn’t always look like being so.

As the Parrots’ skipper and star player Tom Marriott said on TRFM after the match, ‘The Morwell mids were really good at the start of the game.’

Tigers’ ruckman Isaac Abas was influential from the outset, having the better of Leongatha’s in-form Jack Sheridan early, and when Josh Galea made no mistake with a set shot, Morwell led by 13 points, being double the Parrots’ score 17 minutes into the match.

In a crucial moment five minutes later, Abas injured his left knee, having to leave the field, and while he was able to return for much of the contest, he was severely hampered, Sheridan taking complete control, Leongatha’s midfield dominating the rest of the game.

Again, a young Leongatha debutant immediately looked the part at Senior level, Sam Bradley assured in the ruck whenever he gave Sheridan a rest.

While the TRFM crew selected Marriott as the game’s best player, it wasn’t an easy choice between him and his teammate Aaron Heppell.

While Marriott finished with 36 disposals to Heppell’s 34, Heppell booted five goals to his skipper’s two, albeit with more time up forward, the winning side making the opposite choice to the radio team.

Having spent most of last season in the Under 18s and starting this campaign with a Reserves appearance, Finn Donohue again showed he belongs at Senior level, his assured performance seeing him named the winner’s next best after Heppell and Marriott.

With Morwell having last year named former Dalyston player Curtis Murfett, who spent time on Carlton’s list, as a recruit for this season, the Tigers no doubt wish that was the case, with the lively player causing havoc for their defenders.

He booted a couple of goals and set up others for Leongatha teammates.

Paddy Ireland matched Heppell’s five-goal haul.

Ben Harding was among the Parrots best, racking up 35 possessions and using the footy decisively, often winning contests to get it.

Box Hill VFL player Kye Declase, coming off a 19-disposal, three-goal game for the Hawks was well held by the Parrots, including reliable backman Tim Sauvarin.

For Morwell, Declase snapped an impressive major from long range early in the game but didn’t add his other two goals until late in the final quarter by which stage Leongatha was assured of a comfortable victory.

Despite entering the last term with a commanding 45-point lead, the Parrots didn’t ease off, adding six goals to two in the remainder of the match and continuing to apply ferocious tackling pressure, albeit the Tigers looked to have lost heart.

‘We pride ourselves on our team defence,’ Marriott said after the match, that philosophy standing Leongatha in good stead, whether preventing Morwell goals or keeping the footy in its own forward line.

While Morwell captain Aidan Quigley was named his side’s best and kicked a major, that honour might just as easily have gone to the slightly built but stout-hearted Lachie Cloak who used the ball well, tackled tenaciously and also booted a goal.

Hugh Dunbar was another strong performer for the beaten team.

Galea and Tarkyn Shankland each kicked a couple of goals, just one behind Declase.

The sides combined to boot 35 goals for the day, each one worth $10 to the Breast Cancer Network Australia, the Tigers looking striking with pink sashes and socks.

The Parrots chipped in $1,000 for the cause, raised through a raffle in the lead-up to the day.

Leongatha and Morwell will both be grateful for a weekend off to rest sore bodies, the Parrots hosting Sale on Saturday May 23, while Morwell welcomes Moe to the Tigers’ den.