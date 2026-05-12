Jeetho Black Spot funding

The winding alignment and unsealed shoulders of Loch Wonthaggi Road at Jeetho are among the issues to be addressed through Black Spot funding.

SOUTH Gippsland Shire Council has welcomed the Federal Government’s commitment of $1 million to upgrade Loch Wonthaggi Road at Jeetho through the 2026-27 Black Spot Program.

Loch Wonthaggi Road has been identified as a high-risk location due to its winding alignment, unsealed shoulders and high-speed environment, and has been the site of crashes in which injuries occurred.

The funded works will focus on reducing crash risk and improving driver safety, and are expected to include the installation of safety barriers, intersection works, enhanced road delineation and other supporting safety treatments.

Mayor Nathan Hersey said the funding outcome reflected council’s continued advocacy for increased rural road investment.

“Announcements like this show that our calls are being heard,” Cr Hersey said, describing Loch Wonthaggi Road as a connecting route between major settlements.